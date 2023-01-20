Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.

Overall, the Cowboys have yet to really make a splash in the postseason since the arrival of Dak Prescott. They have never gotten past the Division Round, and at this point, fans are starting to grow impatient. This is especially true now that the Cowboys have the San Francisco 49ers in front of them.

Stephen A. Smith speaks onstage during “In Conversation with Fat Joe” at The Apollo Theater on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Speaks

Today on First Take, Stephen A. spoke about the Cowboys and Dak Prescott in particular. During the segment, he claimed that Prescott has immense pressure heading into the match against the 49ers. Below, you will see what he means by this, while also challenging Prescott to rise to the occasion.

“I have been told that the San Francisco 49ers are on a significantly higher level than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Smith said. “The challenge that Dak Prescott faced Monday night is nothing compared to what he’s going to face this weekend. If he fails, it will remind us that there are levels to this and Dak Prescott just ain’t on it as of yet.”

.@stephenasmith is putting "IMMENSE pressure" on Dak Prescott to prove himself 😯 pic.twitter.com/eFWSBwc6Eq — First Take (@FirstTake) January 20, 2023

The 49ers have had one of the best defenses in football, all season long. However, the Cowboys also have an amazing defensive unit, which means there is a good chance that they can win the game. Not to mention, 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy has made some mistakes, and if the Cowboys capitalize on this, we could see an upset.

