Stephen A. Smith has elaborated on Max Kellerman's departure from First Take after the former ESPN commentator broke his silence on their relationship during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, last week. Speaking about Kellerman's comments on his own show, Straight Shooter, Smith explained that there's no beef between them, he just didn't think they worked well together.

He began by admitting that Kellerman is "extraordinary" and "phenomenal" at covering boxing, but laughed off the idea that he's not comfortable debating him. “We’re talking about First Take though,” Smith then added. “And he took it someplace that all I want to say is are you really sure you want to go there? See, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes. Are you sure you want to go there? Because I’m not unless you take me there.”

Smith continued: “We worked for 5 years together, 2016 to 2021. And yes, I didn’t think we worked [well] together any longer. I did not want to do a debate show with Max Kellerman. What I keep trying to explain to all of y’all is that under no circumstances do I dislike or hate this dude. This ain’t some Stephen A. and Michelle Beadle thing going on where she was coming at me like that or me going at [Jason Whitlock]. This is not that.”

Max Kellerman & Bill Simmons

As for Max Kellerman's interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, it marked one of the rare media appearances he's done since leaving First Take in 2021. In explaining the reason for Smith asking for his removal, Kellerman joked: "If you’re doing a debate show and you’re a competitive person, why would you want me as a partner? That’s bad. You want to go 15 rounds every day with ‘Muhammad Kellerman?’ That’s just bad. It’s embarrassing.”