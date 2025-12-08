Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Max Kellerman Over "First Take" Drama

BY Cole Blake 1104 Views
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith (Stephen Smith) on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Max Kellerman finally spoke out about Stephen A. Smith and his departure from "First Take" with Bill Simmons last week.

Stephen A. Smith has elaborated on Max Kellerman's departure from First Take after the former ESPN commentator broke his silence on their relationship during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, last week. Speaking about Kellerman's comments on his own show, Straight Shooter, Smith explained that there's no beef between them, he just didn't think they worked well together.

He began by admitting that Kellerman is "extraordinary" and "phenomenal" at covering boxing, but laughed off the idea that he's not comfortable debating him. “We’re talking about First Take though,” Smith then added. “And he took it someplace that all I want to say is are you really sure you want to go there? See, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes. Are you sure you want to go there? Because I’m not unless you take me there.”

Smith continued: “We worked for 5 years together, 2016 to 2021. And yes, I didn’t think we worked [well] together any longer. I did not want to do a debate show with Max Kellerman. What I keep trying to explain to all of y’all is that under no circumstances do I dislike or hate this dude. This ain’t some Stephen A. and Michelle Beadle thing going on where she was coming at me like that or me going at [Jason Whitlock]. This is not that.”

Max Kellerman & Bill Simmons

As for Max Kellerman's interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, it marked one of the rare media appearances he's done since leaving First Take in 2021. In explaining the reason for Smith asking for his removal, Kellerman joked: "If you’re doing a debate show and you’re a competitive person, why would you want me as a partner? That’s bad. You want to go 15 rounds every day with ‘Muhammad Kellerman?’ That’s just bad. It’s embarrassing.”

Kellerman originally replaced Skip Bayless as Stephen A. Smith's co-host on First Take in 2016. Within two years of leaving First Take, ESPN laid off Kellerman fully.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
