Stephen A Smith has clarified the reason for his departure from NBA Countdown after ESPN announced the official cast for the 2025-26 season, earlier this week. Addressing the drama on his SiriusXM show, Straight Shooter, Smith explained that it was his decision. He says that he's been overwhelmed with his increasing workload.

“I had a contract negotiation last year that started in June and ended in March, going into April. It was decided at that particular moment in time that I wouldn’t be doing NBA Countdown anymore because I didn’t want to. I loved doing the show, but after the show is over, I got a whole bunch of other stuff that I gotta do and I didn’t want to be stuck in studio until midnight. No shade against ESPN, no shade against my wonderful colleagues," he said, as caught by Awful Announcing.

Despite wanting off of NBA Countdown, Smith admitted that he'd be willing to make occasional appearances if his colleagues on the show need him. He continued: “In case you haven’t noticed, I got other things on my plate. I’m a busy man. Just to be clear, I’m always available because once you’re working for ESPN, you’re part of the family. And if they need me for anything, of course I’ll show back up on NBA Countdown. If they need me a few dates a year, sure. If they need me to be with the crew with Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith and Shaq and Ernie, fine."

Why Is Stephen A Smith Leaving "NBA Countdown?"

“But it was always my intent to come off, it’s something I negotiated,” Smith further said. “So, just so we’re clear, this story is a non-story. This is not some epiphany that everybody is getting attached to that, ‘Oh my God, this just happened, and he’s being yanked off the show!’ No, it didn’t happen like that, I’m available when needed. And when I’m not needed, I got other stuff to do on my own. This was negotiated last year.”