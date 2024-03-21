Jalen Hurts Or Dak Prescott? Stephen A. Smith Picks Which QB He Has More Faith In

Stephen A. Smith didn't pass up an opportunity to dunk on the Cowboys when Mina Kimes stopped by First Take today. After Kimes posed the question of whether the desk had more faith in Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott, Smith was quick to answer. "Jalen Hurts got Saquon. Jalen Hurts got an offensive line that I would absolutely say is better than the Cowboys. I don't see any reason why I would pick Dak over Hurts in this particular question," Smith reasoned.

The Eagles and Cowboys really have been the tale of two offseasons this year. As Smith mentioned, the Eagles added a number RB1 in Saquon Barkley. Despite losing Jason Kelce to retirement, the team still has a premier offensive line. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have added Eric Kendricks, Jourdan Lewis, and made some depth re-signings.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Hypes Biggie As The JAY-Z Who Never Was

Stephen A. Smith Or Barack Obama? ESPN Host Reveals If He Thinks He Could Beat The Former President In A One-On-One Basketball Game

Elsewhere, Smith believes that he could beat President Barack Obama in a one-on-one basketball game, as long as he had prep time. "It depends. If we're talking about Stephen A. right now, Barack Obama is going to smoke me because I got bad knees. But give me a week, and make sure my knees are healthy, and I would take him out. I'd beat him. I'd beat Barack Obama, say 21-7. It would be a romp. I love the President, I voted for him twice. I love the First Family and he can shoot but he doesn't look like he's accustomed to resistance. I'm gonna get his face, get on that left hand, not let him shoot. He's gonna have to go low, take the ball to the hole," Smith explained.

Of course, both Smith and Obama are avid basketball fans, although Smith backs the Knicks while Obama roots for his hometown Bulls. Furthermore, Obama was regularly seen shooting hoops at various events, as well as at the regulation-size court on the grounds of the White House. Meanwhile, Smith admitted in his answer that he only plays basketball "once every two or three years". Who are you taking in a first-to-21 competition? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Charles Barkley Says He'd Vote For Stephen A. Smith For President

[via]