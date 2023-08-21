Lonzo Ball Reveals How He Feels Bad For The Bulls

Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball has been dealing with an awful knee injury. For those who may not know, he injured his knee at the beginning of 2022. Subsequently, the Chicago Bulls star got knee surgery. This surgery didn’t help him at all and it forced him to get a second operation. However, the second operation didn’t work either, forcing him to get a cartilage transplant. Overall, this is a last resort for many athletes and doesn’t always spell recovery. It is a scary situation, and no one really knows what to make of it right now.

Recently, Lonzo Ball got to discuss his recent injury with none other than Trae Young. During their conversation, Ball confirmed that he will not be playing any basketball next season. It was a sad admission, however, Lonzo is still hopeful that he can play again at some point. As for his situation with the Bulls, he just feels bad. He noted that he feels like the team was built perfectly and that his being injured has essentially ruined that for everyone.

Read More: Lonzo Ball Breaks Silence On Latest Injury Update

Lonzo Ball Speaks

“It’s gonna be a big what if for me,” Lonzo Ball said. “I feel bad just for the GMs because I feel like they made the perfect team around me and I felt like that was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. I finally got the perfect team that I felt like could fit my game and play my way.” Overall, this is a pretty somber admission. He was clearly very excited about the future, but it has been taken from him. Hopefully, he can make a comeback for the ages.

At this point, it might be too difficult for Lonzo to come back from such an injury. Although, if he pulls it off, it will be nothing short of legendary. We always want to see players reach their full potential, and it would be devastating if Lonzo wasn’t able to. Let us know your thoughts on the eldest Ball brother, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Bulls Reportedly Believe Lonzo Ball Will Have To Retire