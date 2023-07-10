Lonzo Ball is currently in a bad situation as far as his health is concerned. Back in 2022, Lonzo hurt his knee and had to miss the rest of the Chicago Bulls’ season. At the time of the injury, Lonzo was playing the best ball of his career. Moreover, the Bulls were one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Subsequently, he got surgery on his knee but it didn’t seem to work. Consequently, he got a second surgery. When that surgery didn’t work either, the team decided to give him a cartilage transplant in his knee, which is a surgery that doesn’t come with a ton of success.

Overall, there is a real fear that Lonzo Ball will never play basketball again. However, many are holding out hope that this will not be the case. Instead, fans want to see him back on the court doing what he does best. After all, it would be a shame for a young career to be wasted in such a fashion. That said, in recent videos, Lonzo has appeared to be in good spirits. This is especially true in the clip down below, where Ball can be seen rapping to a beat from Biggie Smalls.

Read More: Lonzo Ball Hit With More Devastating News

Lonzo Ball Spits Bars

Lonzo Ball is someone who has rapped in the past. Although he isn’t much of a rapper anymore, he has put out music in before. Consequently, it should not be such a surprise that the basketball star has proficiency with the mic. Based on the video below, there is no doubt that people were feeling what was going on. At the end of the day, it is still good to see Lonzo doing well given everything he has been through as of late Hopefully, good fortune is on the way for him.

Let us know what you thought of the freestyle, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Lonzo Ball Gets Tough Injury Update