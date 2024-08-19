Lonzo Ball Finally Gives Chicago Bulls Fans Something To Cheer About

Is Lonzo going to be back soon?

Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a debilitating knee injury for quite some time now. Overall, it is an injury that forced him to take an extended break from the game of basketball. We haven't seen him on the court in over 900 days, which is truly sad when you stop and think about it. He has gone through multiple surgeries and even had to go and get a cartilage transplant done. It just goes to show that his injury was more than just a simple tweak.

Despite all of this, Ball has been working hard to get himself back in a position where he can be serviceable out on the basketball court. It's been a long road, but it seems like he is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We know this because TMZ recently caught up with the Chicago Bulls star at the airport. The outlet asked him about his future and whether or not he will get to play this season. Luckily for Bulls fans, he gave an answer that is definitely going to inspire some hope.

Lonzo Ball With Some Good News

He notes that he will be on the court soon, although he is not putting a date on it just yet. At this stage, fans would love to see him on the court by opening night, although that might be too ambitious right now. Either way, it does seem like we should be getting good news on Lonzo, very soon. If you are a Bulls fan, you have to feel at least a bit more excited about the season knowing Zo is returning. However, with DeMar DeRozan gone, there is no telling whether or not the team can be competitive.

Let us know if you believe that Lonzo Ball is in for a huge season, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he can get back to his old self? Or do you think that his recent knee injury is simply too much to come back from? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest athletes out there.