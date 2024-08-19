Lonzo Ball Finally Gives Chicago Bulls Fans Something To Cheer About

BYAlexander Cole921 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2021 in New York City. The Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 199-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Is Lonzo going to be back soon?

Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a debilitating knee injury for quite some time now. Overall, it is an injury that forced him to take an extended break from the game of basketball. We haven't seen him on the court in over 900 days, which is truly sad when you stop and think about it. He has gone through multiple surgeries and even had to go and get a cartilage transplant done. It just goes to show that his injury was more than just a simple tweak.

Despite all of this, Ball has been working hard to get himself back in a position where he can be serviceable out on the basketball court. It's been a long road, but it seems like he is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We know this because TMZ recently caught up with the Chicago Bulls star at the airport. The outlet asked him about his future and whether or not he will get to play this season. Luckily for Bulls fans, he gave an answer that is definitely going to inspire some hope.

Read More: Angel Reese Gets Ejected For No Good Reason, Lonzo Ball Offers To Pay Her Fine

Lonzo Ball With Some Good News

He notes that he will be on the court soon, although he is not putting a date on it just yet. At this stage, fans would love to see him on the court by opening night, although that might be too ambitious right now. Either way, it does seem like we should be getting good news on Lonzo, very soon. If you are a Bulls fan, you have to feel at least a bit more excited about the season knowing Zo is returning. However, with DeMar DeRozan gone, there is no telling whether or not the team can be competitive.

Let us know if you believe that Lonzo Ball is in for a huge season, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he can get back to his old self? Or do you think that his recent knee injury is simply too much to come back from? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest athletes out there.

Read More: Lonzo Ball Shockingly Reveals That He Had A Meniscus Donated To Him

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...