Lonzo Ball Shockingly Reveals That He Had A Meniscus Donated To Him

After being selected second overall in the 2017 draft, Lonzo Ball has struggled with injuries and has fallen short of expectations. The Chicago Bulls have suffered serious setbacks as a result of his absence. He suffered from a meniscus injury that occurred in January 2022. Ball recently was seen practicing his dunking, suggesting a possible return given his 70% health claim. For the previous two seasons, Lonzo Ball has been unable to play for the Chicago Bulls. He still wants to be involved in the team's 2024–2025 ambitions, though.

Ball exercised his $21.4 million player option for the next year, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Chicago is still unsure about Ball's ability to play despite the decision because his left knee has had three operations in the last two years. Following a ruptured meniscus in January 2022, he underwent a cartilage transplant treatment in March 2023 for his knee. On a recent podcast appearance, the eldest Ball brother revealed that he has a meniscus donated to him.

Read More: Lonzo Ball Reportedly "Can't Sprint," Fans Say It Validates Stephen A. Smith

Lonzo Reveals Someone Donated A Meniscus To Him

Lonzo Ball revealed on his podcast appearance that he had gotten a meniscus donated. He went through his injury history, detailing the timeline and injury specifics. Ball says it started when he tore his meniscus when he was on the Lakers. he then said he tore it a couple more times to the point where all the cartridge was gone, and his knee was rubbing bone on bone. He said, "I had to get new meniscus from a donor, I had to get a bone allograft and I had to get some new cartilage put in as well." Lonzo's injury problems have been an NBA mystery. Now it seems like, hopefully, Lonzo and his medical team have finally found the problem and that it will allow him to return to the court.

Bulls president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said after the team's season ended, "We're just going to wait and see his progression the next couple of months." He continued, "He's progressing well. Everything is looking good with no setbacks. So we'll see where he's at in a couple of months." Bulls fans will be static if Lonzo Ball is finally able to return to the court. When he was healthy, the Bulls were one of the best teams in the East. Overall, with the emergence of Coby White and vets like Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls will look to make moves next season. Nevertheless, there are not many cases where a player gets a meniscus replacement and returns to their former self.

Read More: LaVar Ball Deducts "Raggedy Shoes" & "Rooty-Toot Workouts" Are Why LaMelo & Lonzo Continue To Sustain Injuries

[via]