DJ Paul Teases New Album With Lil Wyte Joint Single "Every City Got Gangstas"

BY Zachary Horvath 180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
dj-paul dj-paul
DJ Paul is still going strong these days, and he's got another tape on the way before year's end. This track is the first look.

DJ Paul, legendary producer from Memphis, is back and rolling out yet another project. The Three 6 Mafia affiliate will be dropping one in November, with a concrete date yet to be determined. "35 Years Of Making The Craziest Beats On The Planet!!! New Album November!!" Paul wrote on his Instagram.

Along with the caption is the announcement of this lead single "Every City Got Gangstas." As the title suggests, it focuses on the street life, violence, and how to properly run a neighborhood. Paul is in his usual position behind the boards, but he also lends some solid verses.

Joining him on the mic is Lil Wyte, a cult favorite from Paul's hometown known for his debut LP Doubt Me Now. It dropped in 2003 and is recognized a southern hip-hop classic. He appears on the multi-faceted track's third verse, bringing a lot of energy.

Paul incorporates a grimier beat switch on the back half, compared to the more souful, sample-heavy first half. It shows a nice level of contrast, giving fans a taste of how diverse the southern trap scene can be.

Part two feels reminiscent of the horrorcore subgenre that Paul and the Mafia helped popularize, lending the song to have that nostalgic feel. Check out "Every City Got Gangstas" below while the album gets finalized.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

DJ Paul & Lil Wyte "Every City Got Gangstas"

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch your back and keep a strap, these b*tches is scandalous
Who gon' die today? I'm so fed just like an analyst
Tap me a white h*e, tap me a black h*e, I'm a pianist
Shootin' my fate for the damages, savages, savages, savages
I am the one that's f*ckin' up marriages, marriages
I can dig through like asparagus

Read More: Air Jordan 18: 8 Facts About MJ’s Last On-Court Shoe

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 788
Comments 0