DJ Paul, legendary producer from Memphis, is back and rolling out yet another project. The Three 6 Mafia affiliate will be dropping one in November, with a concrete date yet to be determined. "35 Years Of Making The Craziest Beats On The Planet!!! New Album November!!" Paul wrote on his Instagram.
Along with the caption is the announcement of this lead single "Every City Got Gangstas." As the title suggests, it focuses on the street life, violence, and how to properly run a neighborhood. Paul is in his usual position behind the boards, but he also lends some solid verses.
Joining him on the mic is Lil Wyte, a cult favorite from Paul's hometown known for his debut LP Doubt Me Now. It dropped in 2003 and is recognized a southern hip-hop classic. He appears on the multi-faceted track's third verse, bringing a lot of energy.
Paul incorporates a grimier beat switch on the back half, compared to the more souful, sample-heavy first half. It shows a nice level of contrast, giving fans a taste of how diverse the southern trap scene can be.
Part two feels reminiscent of the horrorcore subgenre that Paul and the Mafia helped popularize, lending the song to have that nostalgic feel. Check out "Every City Got Gangstas" below while the album gets finalized.
DJ Paul & Lil Wyte "Every City Got Gangstas"
Quotable Lyrics:
Watch your back and keep a strap, these b*tches is scandalous
Who gon' die today? I'm so fed just like an analyst
Tap me a white h*e, tap me a black h*e, I'm a pianist
Shootin' my fate for the damages, savages, savages, savages
I am the one that's f*ckin' up marriages, marriages
I can dig through like asparagus