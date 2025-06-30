Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh Pour More Into "The Tonite Show" With Intoxicating New Single "Blantons Tonite"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
aHR0cDovL2ltYWdlLmloZWFydC5jb20vaWhyLWluZ2VzdGlvbi1waXBlbGluZS1wcm9kdWN0aW9uLW9yY2hhcmQvMjAyNTA2MjUxMzEwMzlfMTk5NTM4MDI3OTQ1LzRmY2Y1MTY3ZDI2MmVjNTRjN2Y3NGE1M2FiN2E0OGU5LmpwZw== aHR0cDovL2ltYWdlLmloZWFydC5jb20vaWhyLWluZ2VzdGlvbi1waXBlbGluZS1wcm9kdWN0aW9uLW9yY2hhcmQvMjAyNTA2MjUxMzEwMzlfMTk5NTM4MDI3OTQ1LzRmY2Y1MTY3ZDI2MmVjNTRjN2Y3NGE1M2FiN2E0OGU5LmpwZw==
In the early 2000s, Paul Wall achieved superstardom with his catchy slo-down, Southern flow. The popularity led to a Ye collab.

In July, Paul Wall and DJ.Fresh will release their anticipated album The Tonite Show. As a kickoff, they dropped the album’s lead single, "Blantons Tonite.” 

The track oozes good vibes, with jazzy horns and Paul’s laid-back flow. Paul Wall celebrates how far he's come over DJ.Fresh's smooth production.

“Blantons Tonite” follows their first single, “It’s Necessary,” building hype for the album. Their chemistry’s been clear since 2024, with collabs like “Woke Up a Millionaire” and “Stay the Course.”

The buzz only grew after “Boss Talk” with Trae Tha Truth and Killa Kyleon. Now, The Tonite Show promises to deliver what fans have been hoping for: two legends blending their styles and leveling up.

DJ.Fresh, known for his The Tonite Show series, has built a solid rep with his laid-back, soulful beats. His resume includes collaborations with Jay Rock, Larry June, Freddie Gibbs, E-40, Don Toliver, and Wiz Khalifa. His style mixes smooth vibes with street energy, and tracks like “What’s Hannin” prove why artists keep coming back.

Paul Wall’s been a Houston staple since his 2005 album The People’s Champ hit No. 1. His iconic verses on “Still Tippin’” and “Drive Slow” helped put the city on the map

Beyond music, his custom grillz with Johnny Dang are famous worldwide. With over 100 projects and deep ties to his community, Paul stays true to his roots.

Together, Paul and DJ.Fresh aren’t just looking back—they’re pushing forward, blending history with fresh energy.

MORE: Viral “White Rapper Mount Rushmore” Sparks Fierce Debate

“Blantons Tonite” - Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh

Quotable Lyrics

Grab a glass, take a pour

Savor the moment

Its time to enjoy what we've worked for

Tough times turned out alright

We drinking Blanton tonight

MORE: Paul Wall Reminisces On Pimp C Making Fun Of Paul's Raps About Being In Love With A Stripper

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
paul-wall Mixtapes Paul Wall Returns With Crowd-Pleasing Album "Once Upon A Grind" 1.7K
News Big K.R.I.T. Talks "King Of The South" & Top 5 Rappers On Ebro In The Morning 178
Music Cardi B Turns Back The Clock With $25 Lip Piercing 2.6K
paul wall and drake Music Paul Wall Says Drake Can Get A Lifetime's Worth Of Free Grills From Him 2.4K