In July, Paul Wall and DJ.Fresh will release their anticipated album The Tonite Show. As a kickoff, they dropped the album’s lead single, "Blantons Tonite.”

The track oozes good vibes, with jazzy horns and Paul’s laid-back flow. Paul Wall celebrates how far he's come over DJ.Fresh's smooth production.

“Blantons Tonite” follows their first single, “It’s Necessary,” building hype for the album. Their chemistry’s been clear since 2024, with collabs like “Woke Up a Millionaire” and “Stay the Course.”

The buzz only grew after “Boss Talk” with Trae Tha Truth and Killa Kyleon. Now, The Tonite Show promises to deliver what fans have been hoping for: two legends blending their styles and leveling up.

DJ.Fresh, known for his The Tonite Show series, has built a solid rep with his laid-back, soulful beats. His resume includes collaborations with Jay Rock, Larry June, Freddie Gibbs, E-40, Don Toliver, and Wiz Khalifa. His style mixes smooth vibes with street energy, and tracks like “What’s Hannin” prove why artists keep coming back.

Paul Wall’s been a Houston staple since his 2005 album The People’s Champ hit No. 1. His iconic verses on “Still Tippin’” and “Drive Slow” helped put the city on the map.

Beyond music, his custom grillz with Johnny Dang are famous worldwide. With over 100 projects and deep ties to his community, Paul stays true to his roots.

Together, Paul and DJ.Fresh aren’t just looking back—they’re pushing forward, blending history with fresh energy.

“Blantons Tonite” - Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh

Quotable Lyrics

Grab a glass, take a pour

Savor the moment

Its time to enjoy what we've worked for

Tough times turned out alright