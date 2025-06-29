News
Blantons Tonite
Songs
Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh Pour More Into "The Tonite Show" With Intoxicating New Single "Blantons Tonite"
In the early 2000s, Paul Wall achieved superstardom with his catchy slo-down, Southern flow. The popularity led to a Ye collab.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
55 mins ago
