Paul Wall and DJ.Fresh make something new for the slabs in the south with new song "Riding With The Top Down." The track marks the latest preview of their upcoming collaborative album, The Tonite Show, and delivers a smooth, Houston-inspired ride rooted in nostalgia and regional pride.

Over a relaxed, bass-heavy production, Paul Wall returns to form with a breezy performance that celebrates the simplicity of cruising through Texas streets. His verses mix reflections on perseverance and success with playful nods to Houston car culture. With the hook, “Ridin’ with my top diine,” Wall taps into a timeless Southern motif, blending charisma with lyrical clarity.

DJ.Fresh’s production builds on that foundation. Subtle piano flourishes and slow-rolling drums give the track a soulful backbone, recalling Houston’s chopped-and-screwed legacy without falling into pastiche. The mix strikes a careful balance between vintage warmth and contemporary crispness, ensuring the sound feels both classic and current.

“Riding With the Top Down” showcases both artists in their element—Wall embracing his roots with style and swagger, Fresh guiding the atmosphere with restraint and polish. Together, they deliver a sound that is distinctly regional yet accessible on a national scale.

As momentum builds for The Tonite Show, this single signals a promising chapter for two veterans who understand the enduring power of a good ride-out anthem.

“Riding With The Top Down” - Paul Wall & DJ.Fresh

Quotable Lyrics

Everything top of the line, I put the work in

If its slab talk, you came too the right person

Floor mats perisan, I'm about to take you on an excursion

I come around that corner like 'Lord have mercy'

Never skip a step to the top -- all legit