Lexa Gates Has "Nothing To Worry About" On Her Hazy Single

Lexa Gates still may not be a mainstream star, but her talents speak for themselves; she's the real deal. The 24-year-old rapper, singer, and producer already has quite a distinct sound, blending dreamy East Coast boom bap with soft hints of R&B. Think Conductor Williams but as a MC.
She really caught fans' attention in 2024 with her album Elite Vessel, which caught some commercial buzz, landing on the Hot 200. The low-key act has been continuing to tinker with her style and collaborating with some legends as she prepares for her next album.
Titled I AM, its due out later this year. It's slated to include previous singles such as "Latency" and "Past It," with the latter being the most recent. That is until "Nothing To Worry About" came along.
Released this past Friday, September 26, Lexa gives us a peek inside of her mind and how she's been operating now that she's become a true talent. Produced by Billy Lemos (SZA, Tinashe, Paris Texas), she woozily spits with a lot of personality about how her life has drastically changed.
"Climbing up a mountain / Drinking from the fountain / Calling my accountant / Take a hundred thousand / No matter what I spend / I'm pushin' it, full send."
It's another unique gem from Lexa Gates and presumably one of many to be on I AM. Speaking of the LP, she will be taking it on a tour starting October 27. It will run for 15 dates across North America up until December 4 where she will return to her hometown.
Lexa Gates "Nothing To Worry About"
Quotable Lyrics:
Looking for something to buy to bye-bye my void
And if I seem annoyed, it's 'cause I'm tryna avoid
Everything I want, want, yet never have
Sh*t ain't half bad
It's the whole thing
This devotion, keeps me run-runnin' around
