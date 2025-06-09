Lexa Gates Is Hung Up On A Paused Connection On The Addicting "Latency"

BY Zachary Horvath 119 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lexa-gates lexa-gates
Lexa Gates has earned the respect of her peers and the critics steadily over the last year and it's because of tracks like "Latency."

Lexa Gates is fantasizing about love and yearning for a certain someone that's got her head over heels on "Latency." It's the latest offering from the exciting New York rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. Additionally, it's her first true single since dropping her acclaimed 2024 album Elite Vessel.

The project featured hypnotizing tracks like "Lover," "Stupid," "I Just Can't Be Alone," and more.

Hopefully, "Latency" proves to be the start of another rollout because the 24-year-old is on the cusp of being a true star. She's already got the headlining tour under her belt, as well as the respect from the Big Apple's legends.

Not too long ago she collaborated with Fabolous and Jadakiss for a Kith joint called "New York To The World."

Overall, the positive peer reception is a result of her authenticity, casual humor, and witty lyricism.

Those aspects of her style are all over "Latency," a tale about yearning for a love that's quite unobtainable. Lexa is going after man who has a family but who she thinks is particularly not too happy about his situation.

It's a confident and unapologetic cut as she tries to persuade him with all sorts of ways in which they could hook up. As Gates herself describes it, it's "a sexy fantasy of a love left on delay. Waiting for a text back, or a move to be made."

Spin the new cut with the music video link below.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted

Lexa Gates "Latency"

Quotable Lyrics:

You gon' make me crash out, I'ma poke this a*s out
Bubble in the kitchen, baby mama bitchin'
Tell her: "Pick the kids up", come and get this work done
You been havin' no fun, you know you deserve some
You don't got a pad? We could find a way
I don't need a plan if you're down to stay

Read More: Justin Bieber & Hailey Relationship Timeline: From Fan Tweets To Family Life

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 73.4K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 651