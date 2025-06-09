Lexa Gates is fantasizing about love and yearning for a certain someone that's got her head over heels on "Latency." It's the latest offering from the exciting New York rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. Additionally, it's her first true single since dropping her acclaimed 2024 album Elite Vessel.
The project featured hypnotizing tracks like "Lover," "Stupid," "I Just Can't Be Alone," and more.
Hopefully, "Latency" proves to be the start of another rollout because the 24-year-old is on the cusp of being a true star. She's already got the headlining tour under her belt, as well as the respect from the Big Apple's legends.
Not too long ago she collaborated with Fabolous and Jadakiss for a Kith joint called "New York To The World."
Overall, the positive peer reception is a result of her authenticity, casual humor, and witty lyricism.
Those aspects of her style are all over "Latency," a tale about yearning for a love that's quite unobtainable. Lexa is going after man who has a family but who she thinks is particularly not too happy about his situation.
It's a confident and unapologetic cut as she tries to persuade him with all sorts of ways in which they could hook up. As Gates herself describes it, it's "a sexy fantasy of a love left on delay. Waiting for a text back, or a move to be made."
Spin the new cut with the music video link below.
Lexa Gates "Latency"
Quotable Lyrics:
You gon' make me crash out, I'ma poke this a*s out
Bubble in the kitchen, baby mama bitchin'
Tell her: "Pick the kids up", come and get this work done
You been havin' no fun, you know you deserve some
You don't got a pad? We could find a way
I don't need a plan if you're down to stay