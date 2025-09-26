Tee Grizzley Gets Reflective On "Back To Michigan"

Tee Grizzley is showing love to his hometown, while looking back at how far he's come on "Back To Michigan." Over another banging beat from frequent collaborator Helluva, TG hits a more melodic pocket over it to switch up the tone.
On the single, the Detroit native drops some lines about of the lavish things that him and his family can enjoy because of his hard work. There are some cute lines about it too, especially on the second verse.
"Baby boy, I'ma be broke if I chill, I grind so you and your brother can live / He said, "Daddy, are you tired?" (Are you tired?) You got no idea (No idea)." Overall, it's a record that shows tremendous growth, both personally and mentally.
Things have changed quite a bit for Tee Grizzley, who got married in summer 2023.
It will be interesting to see if this will lead to an album rollout for the star MC though as well. He did already put one out in 2025 with Forever My Moment.
It was the third project in the series, following Still My Moment in 2018 and My Moment in 2017.
Tee Grizzley "Back To Michigan"
Quotable Lyrics:
B*tches used to laugh at my clothes, now it's funny how they find me interestin' (Hahahaha)
Can't stand unappreciation, my baby, you gotta adore me (You gotta adore me)
All the sh*t that I do, you should thank God for lettin' you score me (Lettin' you score me)
They do anything for attention, they thinkin' they lit, whole time corny (They corny)
I done really seen K rounds by the playground, that's a true story (That's a true story)