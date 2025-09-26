Tee Grizzley Gets Reflective On "Back To Michigan"

BY Zachary Horvath 162 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tee-grizzley tee-grizzley
Tee Grizzley, known for his more intense rap style, is stripping things back and getting more melodic on "Back To Michigan."

Tee Grizzley is showing love to his hometown, while looking back at how far he's come on "Back To Michigan." Over another banging beat from frequent collaborator Helluva, TG hits a more melodic pocket over it to switch up the tone.

On the single, the Detroit native drops some lines about of the lavish things that him and his family can enjoy because of his hard work. There are some cute lines about it too, especially on the second verse.

"Baby boy, I'ma be broke if I chill, I grind so you and your brother can live / He said, "Daddy, are you tired?" (Are you tired?) You got no idea (No idea)." Overall, it's a record that shows tremendous growth, both personally and mentally.

Things have changed quite a bit for Tee Grizzley, who got married in summer 2023.

It will be interesting to see if this will lead to an album rollout for the star MC though as well. He did already put one out in 2025 with Forever My Moment.

It was the third project in the series, following Still My Moment in 2018 and My Moment in 2017.

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

Tee Grizzley "Back To Michigan"

Quotable Lyrics:

B*tches used to laugh at my clothes, now it's funny how they find me interestin' (Hahahaha)
Can't stand unappreciation, my baby, you gotta adore me (You gotta adore me)
All the sh*t that I do, you should thank God for lettin' you score me (Lettin' you score me)
They do anything for attention, they thinkin' they lit, whole time corny (They corny)
I done really seen K rounds by the playground, that's a true story (That's a true story)

Read More: Air Jordan Colorways: Ranking The Top 15 Of The 2000s

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
tee-grizzley Songs Tee Grizzley Is Riding Or Dying With His Friends On "They Shot At Trump" 3.8K
tee grizzley hunxho Songs Tee Grizzley Links With XXL Freshman Hunxho For Braggadocious "I Ain't Sorry" 681
tee-grizzley Songs Tee Grizzley Drops Lead Single For The "Underdogs" With "Rick Jameski" 1.9K
tee-grizzley-my-god Songs Tee Grizzley Shows Off His Singing Skills On "My God" 1247
Comments 0