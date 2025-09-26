Khalid Has An "out of body" Experience On Nostalgic Single

BY Zachary Horvath 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
khalid khalid
Khalid is taking us back to the early 2000s this week with his second preview of his next album "after the sun goes down."

It seems that Khalid was extremely inspired by early 2000s pop tunes à la Timbaland, Pussycat Dolls, and Justin Timberlake, for example. That's the vibe we are getting on this brand-new single "out of body." It's the Texas singer's second single from his upcoming album after the sun goes down.

It stays on line stylistically with the first teaser "in plain sight," a more summery and upbeat jam. However, this one turns down the lights and focuses on a night filled with sexual tension.

"Inside, I wouldn't wanna sharе with anybody else / Now that we'rе alone I want you to myself (All to myself) / No one has to know, it's only you and I / The place your lips could go, it's for you to decide."

Like the first track though, it features another sticky chorus that's equal parts witty and sensual. Khalid's understated delivery of these lyrics adds to that entrancing vibe the song's going for.

Just like how Khalid wants to draw this person he's singing about in, it makes the listener want to see where their night is going to go.

after the sun goes down will be his fourth album, and first since 2024's Sincere. You can check out "out of body" and its excellently choreographed video with the link below.

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 5s Ever Released

Khalid "out of body"

Quotable Lyrics:

Way too gone off the deep (I'm way too gone)
No, I can't swim but I still dive for you
Sun goes down in the evening on the East end (Sun goes down)
But it still shines for you (Yeah)
Stay right there, don't leave yet (Stay right there)
All my secrets, wanna share it all for you (Right there)

Read More: Snoop Dogg, Queer Love, & Hip Hop's LGBTQIA+ Contradictions

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.9K
khalid Songs Khalid Announces His Fourth LP With Scandalous Single "in plain sight" 1.7K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.6K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.6K
Comments 0