Khalid Has An "out of body" Experience On Nostalgic Single

It seems that Khalid was extremely inspired by early 2000s pop tunes à la Timbaland, Pussycat Dolls, and Justin Timberlake, for example. That's the vibe we are getting on this brand-new single "out of body." It's the Texas singer's second single from his upcoming album after the sun goes down.
It stays on line stylistically with the first teaser "in plain sight," a more summery and upbeat jam. However, this one turns down the lights and focuses on a night filled with sexual tension.
"Inside, I wouldn't wanna sharе with anybody else / Now that we'rе alone I want you to myself (All to myself) / No one has to know, it's only you and I / The place your lips could go, it's for you to decide."
Like the first track though, it features another sticky chorus that's equal parts witty and sensual. Khalid's understated delivery of these lyrics adds to that entrancing vibe the song's going for.
Just like how Khalid wants to draw this person he's singing about in, it makes the listener want to see where their night is going to go.
after the sun goes down will be his fourth album, and first since 2024's Sincere. You can check out "out of body" and its excellently choreographed video with the link below.
Khalid "out of body"
Quotable Lyrics:
Way too gone off the deep (I'm way too gone)
No, I can't swim but I still dive for you
Sun goes down in the evening on the East end (Sun goes down)
But it still shines for you (Yeah)
Stay right there, don't leave yet (Stay right there)
All my secrets, wanna share it all for you (Right there)