After The Sun Goes Down - Album By Khalid

Khalid gets fearless and honest with himself in his new album 'after the sun goes down.'

Khalid is back with After the Sun Goes Down, and it might be his most honest album yet. The cover art looks like a Renaissance painting. He’s glowing in the middle of a party, just watching everything, and that’s exactly how the music feels. It’s fun and upbeat, but still emotional. The album is 17 tracks of love songs in all different moods. Flirty, messy, romantic, even a little petty. The difference this time? Khalid is openly queer now, and it makes the lyrics way more direct. On “Momentary Lovers,” he sings, "You’re my type, fly dark and handsome." Moreover, Khalid sounds free on this project. "I feel like with this album, I knew that I wanted to go back to pop, but I wanted to do it in the way that I felt connected to it the most," Khalid said during an interview. "I look at this as more like an homage or just thanks to the icons that paved the way for me to be able to do this, and, a more current lens, as a now openly gay black man."

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Pop

Tracklist For After The Sun Goes Down
  1. Medicine
  2. In Plain Sight
  3. Nah
  4. Impulsive
  5. Out of Body
  6. Please Don’t Call (333)
  7. Tank Top
  8. Whenever You’re Gone
  9. Dumbstruck
  10. Rendezvous
  11. True
  12. Instant
  13. Momentary Lovers
  14. Yes No Maybe
  15. Angel Boy
  16. Hurt People
  17. Nobody (Make Me Feel)
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
