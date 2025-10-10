After The Sun Goes Down - Album By Khalid

Khalid is back with After the Sun Goes Down, and it might be his most honest album yet. The cover art looks like a Renaissance painting. He’s glowing in the middle of a party, just watching everything, and that’s exactly how the music feels. It’s fun and upbeat, but still emotional. The album is 17 tracks of love songs in all different moods. Flirty, messy, romantic, even a little petty. The difference this time? Khalid is openly queer now, and it makes the lyrics way more direct. On “Momentary Lovers,” he sings, "You’re my type, fly dark and handsome." Moreover, Khalid sounds free on this project. "I feel like with this album, I knew that I wanted to go back to pop, but I wanted to do it in the way that I felt connected to it the most," Khalid said during an interview. "I look at this as more like an homage or just thanks to the icons that paved the way for me to be able to do this, and, a more current lens, as a now openly gay black man."