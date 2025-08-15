Khalid Announces His Fourth LP With Scandalous Single "in plain sight"

Khalid is going in a more pop forward direction more than ever before and it's evidenced by this nostalgic-sounding single "in plain sight."

Khalid has long been a singer known for his fusions of alternative R&B, pop, and touches of hip-hop. But the 27-year-old El Paso, Texas creative is going completely pop on his newest single, "in plain sight." Produced by 2010s-present hitmaking producer ILYA (Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift), the "Location" songwriter is even showing some love to some 80s dance and disco.

However, it's still got that contemporary and modern sheen on it. On the track, Khalid sings about a relationship that is riddled with blatant lies and betrayal. One of the partners has been seeing someone else and isn't really ashamed about it either.

"Said he was just a friend (Friend) / If it's coincidence, baby / Okay, okay, okay, okay," he sings apathetically. But beyond that, this song, and future album, means a whole lot more to Khalid.

As caught by Rolling Stone, he talked about feeling free and being comfortable in his own skin. "This chapter is about taking my power back, living in my truth, and being able to express myself freely. I'm excited for my fans to experience this new era with me, not just musically, but personally."

You can hear that in the upbeat production and overarching messaging of the song. As he says, it's about "themes of love, self-discovery, openness, and a refreshed sense of freedom."

Speaking of his fourth LP though, Khalid's after the sun goes down will arrive October 10 and will contain 16 songs.

Khalid "in plain sight"

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain't got no shame (Shame)
Tell me, who do I blame? (Blame)
When you look me in my face, baby
Don't you think his name? (His name)
Hangin' out on the road (Road)
He was inside our home (Home)

