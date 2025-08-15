News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
in plain sight
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Khalid Announces His Fourth LP With Scandalous Single "in plain sight"
Khalid is going in a more pop forward direction more than ever before and it's evidenced by this nostalgic-sounding single "in plain sight."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 15, 2025