SAFE Delivers Emotional Single About Friendships With "On Me"

Abu Dhabi-born and Toronto-based singer and songwriter SAFE is opening up on his latest single "On Me." The "Paid In Full" artist sings emotionally and tenderly about a friendship that he feels he's responsible for letting slip away. It's not an easy listen, especially with the somber alternative production.
The person SAFE is talking about sounds like someone he saw as a ride or die pal. Based on the honest lyrics, it sounds like his musical journey and addictions are what caused them to grow apart. Halfway through, SAFE tries to reconnect with this friend by reflecting on the childhood memories they shared together.
He believes they still have that youthful bond, even though the person he's singing about doesn't anymore. It will pull at your heartstrings, especially if you are going through something similar.
SAFE explained on his Instagram what the song's message is and the importance of it. "Community is everything. It’s given to us when we’re young but it’s up to us to maintain it and protect it as we grow. To hold on to that togetherness and not let resentment turn into something larger than the love that raised us."
Truer words have never spoken.
It's a well-written song, maybe the best of SAFE's long career. Hopefully, it leads to a project of some kind. He hasn't talked about that yet, but it would serve as an excellent deep cut on a thematically rich album. Check it out below.
SAFE "On Me"
Quotable Lyrics:
It's not your fault
Watched my bro turn to a stranger
Used to drive to Niagara Falls
Won't be back til we stack some paper
It's a shame what we lost
It's not your fault