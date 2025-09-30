Wynne Is Asserting Her Dominance On "Big Stepper"

Wynne has been impressive since breaking out in 2019 and the Oregon native continues to be an underrated gem as evidenced by her new single.

Like Amine, Wynne defines the unique and colorful Oregon rap scene to a tee. The 28-something femcee has a bubbly and contagious personality, but don't underestimate her. She's got bars on bars, with her latest single "Big Stepper" being all the proof you'll need.

Wynne has a great mic presence about her, spitting with supreme confidence and effortless swagger. She exudes that here while the Lake Oswego native asserts her dominance. "Put me next to anyone and I show you who really do this / This is an uppercut, this is how I f*ck 'em up / I'm top two and definitely not the runner up."

It's relentless onslaught of clever writing with dizzying rhymes, especially on the backend. "Rhyme scheme double Dutch / Ice tea cropped white T, no tummy tuck / If she's a pick-me, she is not one of us."

In a world full of repetitive songs from the mainstream crop of female spitters, Wynne breathes some much-needed fresh air. Her production choice on "Big Stepper" is another reason why she's so intriguing.

The beat here is bouncy, bassy, and delightfully nostalgic with its disc scratching. It feels like it was ripped out of the 80s or 90s, especially with the music video incorporating some excellent break dancing.

All in all, this is another highlight for Wynne, and we hope that she comes through with a new project in the near future.

Wynne "Big Stepper"

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm grabbing on 'em by the balls, so when I talk
I'm just flipping through the paper like a f*ckin' catalog
I don't do it on the net, I rather do it analog
Wrap around 'em like lights hanging on a tantam ball
I blew out the competition like they're leaving the salon
And I'ma get the stage lit, Canada to Panama

