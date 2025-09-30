News
big stepper
Songs
Wynne Is Asserting Her Dominance On "Big Stepper"
Wynne has been impressive since breaking out in 2019 and the Oregon native continues to be an underrated gem as evidenced by her new single.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 30, 2025
