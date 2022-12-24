It’s rare to find an artist who’s willing to give their fans new music this close to Christmas. However, Real Boston Richey was hustling well into the holidays this year. His “On Site” single landed on Friday (December 23) for your streaming pleasure.

Previously in 2022, we’ve heard the Florida native flex on “2 Million Up” with Peezy, Jeezy, and Rob49. Prior to that, he delivered his Public Housing project in August. The album is complete with features from the likes of Future, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black, and Lil Durk.

Hendrix appears on two titles – “Bullseye 2” and “I Want You,” while Yak is joined by Lil Crix on “Navy Seals.” Afterward, Durkio shines during his verse on “Keep Dissing 2,” which has been streamed over 10 million times on Spotify alone.

“On Site” finds Richey operating solo – something he’s no stranger to. “I been out here screaming, “F*ck you, pay me” / I been moving right, ain’t moving shady,” he rhymes on the fast-paced song.

Following the track’s arrival earlier this weekend, the rapper took to Instagram to promote his work. “New song just dropped,” he wrote. “‘On Site’ video drop later today, deluxe OTW.”

Though the accompanying visual has yet to land on YouTube, if RBR stays true to his word, we could be hearing the expanded cut of Public Housing sometime in the new year.

Stream Real Boston Richey’s “On Site” single on Spotify or Apple Music below. Additionally, make sure to check back later for our annual Christmas playlist to cover all your holiday listening needs.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been out here screaming, “F*ck you, pay me”

I been moving right, ain’t moving shady

If it ain’t you, I use a rubber, I play it safe

If it ain’t you, I use a rubber, I play it safely