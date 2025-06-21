LUCKI Breathes Some New Energy Into Lil Double 0's "Ace V2"

Lil Double 0 is a young rapper from Memphis. He's signed to Future's Freebandz label, becoming one of the most recent acts to sign there. Since his 2021 signing, he's already put out three projects, including his formal debut album Walk Down World in 2022.

Now, Lil Double 0 is back with his new single "Ace V2," a remix of his track "Ace," now becoming a collaborative effort with LUCKI, the popular Chicago rapper who's also done a couple of tracks with Future in recent years. The track is a banger, and the two of them work well.

The track is about the streets, with plenty of references to their opps and gun talk. LUCKI delivers the stronger verse of the two, as Lil Double 0's purpose on the track seemed more to be the man providing the hook than anything else. His own verse is only four bars, with a hook that's twice as long. "I can't let no RICO pull no ace, I'ma backdoor me somethin'," Double 0 raps on the hook.

LUCKI's verse is about what one would expect from the rapper, with there being references to drugs, women, and his dead homies. "She say she catch me with that ho, she goin' fed then / N****s get wrapped up in the sheets, they make they bed then," he raps at the end of his verse. It's not a mindblowing performance from LUCKI, but it's a solid one. The two of them sound pretty good on the track together. The Rocaine & Big Z Legacy-produced beat is a quality backdrop as well. Check out their song with one another below.

Lil Double 0 & LUCKI - "Ace V2"

Quotable Lyrics: