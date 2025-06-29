Lil Double 0 Relives Basketball Dreams In New Album "Agent 0"

Memphis' own Lil Double 0 caught widespread attention in April for the breakout album IOU1. Rather than fuel the previously released project, he feeds fans with more new music in the new EP, Agent 0.

The second album of the year is a seven-track EP that features standout cuts like “Johnny Test,” “Money Showers” with Lil Gotit and Money Musik, and “Cheese and Dope.” The project blends his signature Southern cadences with vivid storytelling and sharp wit. Drawing inspiration from James Bond, Agent 0 highlights his strongest production choices yet, setting the stage for a three-part series slated for this summer.

At 23, the rap star’s journey has been a rollercoaster. Once devoted to basketball, his life took a sharp turn after losing two close friends—one to violence, the other to incarceration. These tragedies fueled his shift to music at 18, where he began channeling his grief and ambition into his art.

His 2020 breakout single “Percs Calling” started building momentum that soon caught the attention of Future’s Freebandz label. By 2021, he signed with the imprint and released his debut mixtape 4K the Streetz. In 2024, Freebirdz marked a new chapter as he stepped away from features to deliver a solo-driven project that reflected his growth and evolution.

Like IOU1, fans love Agent 0, expressing their appreciation on social media. In between the sea of fire emojis, a fan commented, “WOOOOOOOOOO WE NEEDED THIS.” Others commented with their favorite songs and lyrics from the album.

“Strapped up in the hood feelin like Johnny test,” commented an Instagram user, while another wrote, “double summer.”

Agent 0 - Lil Double 0

Official Tracklist

01. Johnny Test

02. Earned Some

03. Gilbert Arenas

04. Gang Point

05. Wife Hoes

06. Golden Eye