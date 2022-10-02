Lil Double 0 is a rapper hailing from Memphis, TN. Known for his powerful delivery and distinct lyrics, the artist has made a name for himself in the industry. EST Gee has also done the latter. Born George Albert Stone III, the Kentucky native has garnered popularity due to his story-telling abilities and relatable bars.

The two brought their skills together to drop “Fight That Switch,” their latest single that dropped on Friday, September 30. The three-minute record consisted of a bass-thumping beat accompanied by many drum sounds.

Lil Double 0 came through with the song’s hook at the beginning, rapping, “N*gga can’t fight this switch/Hop out and walk some down with that blick/Show a Lil n*gga that you handling business.”

EST Gee kept the same energy in his verse, rapping about living a dangerous lifestyle. “Only lie imma tell is in front of your honor/She better not be with him, I’m popping his mama.”

The two rappers also produced a music video for the record. In just two days, the song has garnered over 400,000 views.

Stream the single and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pushing a foreign, but it’s rented

We getting money for real, we ain’t trippin’

N*ggas be saying they be pushing that P

Whole time, n*ggas be sitting back b*tching