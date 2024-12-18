Kendrick Lamar's Mural In Compton Gets Vandalized Again

Somebody "wacced out" his mural.

Kendrick Lamar must be living rent free in some people's heads right now. A video is currently spreading across X (Twitter) of Kung Fu Kenny's mural in Compton vandalized once more. Yes, in just the last few months, the West Coast icon's stunning artwork is now tarnished to some degree. The first instance occurred back in September just a few days after he was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. A man walked up to it with black spray paint and wrote "OVIO," while also crossing out the eyes on each of the three faces of Lamar. This all went down just two months after the mural was put up in the MC's hometown.

There's a good chance that this act helped inspire Kendrick to pen the opening GNX cut "wacced out murals." If you remember, he begins the song with, "Yesterday, somebody whacked out my mural / That energy'll make you n****s move to Europe / But it's regular for me, yeah, that's for sure / The love and hate is definite without a cure / All this talk is b****-made, that's on my Lord." Well, Lamar might have to make a part two or make this into a series now, because we are afraid the vandalizing won't stop here.

Kendrick Lamar Still Has Some Folks Mad

That's especially true after this second case. As you can see from the video above, the original black spray paint was never removed. Now, there are some light blue "X" marks over the flanking busts of Lamar, in addition to some red "$$" on the first one on the left. But the most glaring difference is that the largest image of Lamar on the wall is completely blacked out.