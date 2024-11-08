Consequence & Chuck D Drop Off Thought-Provoking "What Has America Done"

BYZachary Horvath
Both stalwarts of the NY rap community aren't scared to let the rest of America know what's on their minds.

Consequence and Chuck D are speaking out following the reelection of President Donald Trump with a conscious single, "What Has America Done." According to The Source, both hip-hop greats gave a State of the Union address not too long ago, so they are making sure they are making their voices heard. The Queens native spoke about how the Black community needs to stick together and level up as much as possible. While instilling inspiration, he also kept it real that could lead to issues with one another. "The results of the 2024 Presidential Election are a reflection of who and where we are as a nation. Like it or not, especially if you’re African American, we must continue to pursue our equalities and make sure we do everything in our power to level the playing field as best we can. In doing so, we can forget where we’ve been and what it took to get where we are."

Public Enemy's Chuck D didn't mince words either, adding, "Avatars like they’re the new Klan hoodies. The more things change, the more they stay the same!" "What Has America Done" isn't an easy listen by any means. However, it sure sounds beautiful with its dramatic and thematic piano-led instrumental. Consequence dominates the verses, talking about how Black people constantly get the short end of the stick while other groups truly get to live the American dream. This single will land on Consequence's deluxe of his most recent LP Nice Doing Business With You, which is out on November 22.

"What Has America Done" - Consequence, Chuck D, & Tony Williams

Quotable Lyrics:

My country, tis of thee, sweet land of Liberty
Same land where they lynchin’ me, for over more then four centuries
The plantations wherе they sent for me, plan for mе was penitentiaries
Psychological injuries, but still we rise to be kings and queens
But what has America done for me, besides take the swag and the sauce?
What has America done for me, besides make me kiss the a** of my boss?

