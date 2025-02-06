Rihanna Wears Sassy Snake Print Coat To Dinner In Los Angeles Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial

ASAP Rocky's assault trial continues, but fortunately, he and Rihanna haven't let it get in the way of their lives. Recently, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, celebrating the birthday of RiRi's cousin in style. The songstress stunned in a long oversized snakeskin jacket as she showed up to Nobu last night, which she paired with a few simple accessories. She was spotted leaving the building with Rocky later in the evening, likely wrapping the meal up early to prepare for court this morning.
Why Is ASAP Rocky On Trial?
Rihanna was also swarmed by reporters while walking out of court earlier this month. One of them asked her how she was doing amid all of this, prompting a straightforward response. “I’m good, thank you," she said simply. She didn't provide supporters with any more insight than that. They're glad to hear that she's holding up well regardless.
Rocky is on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021. Rocky's legal team insists that he had a prop gun the night of the alleged shooting that was incapable of firing real bullets. The performer is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he could spend up to 24 years behing bars for his alleged crimes.