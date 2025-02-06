Rihanna Wears Sassy Snake Print Coat To Dinner In Los Angeles Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial

ASAP Rocky's assault trial continues, but fortunately, he and Rihanna haven't let it get in the way of their lives. Recently, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, celebrating the birthday of RiRi's cousin in style. The songstress stunned in a long oversized snakeskin jacket as she showed up to Nobu last night, which she paired with a few simple accessories. She was spotted leaving the building with Rocky later in the evening, likely wrapping the meal up early to prepare for court this morning.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. This isn't the first time Rihanna and Rocky have been seen living life as usual amid the rapper's legal issues, however. Last week, they were also photographed grabbing dinner in Los Angeles after a long day of legal proceedings.

Why Is ASAP Rocky On Trial?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

Rihanna was also swarmed by reporters while walking out of court earlier this month. One of them asked her how she was doing amid all of this, prompting a straightforward response. “I’m good, thank you," she said simply. She didn't provide supporters with any more insight than that. They're glad to hear that she's holding up well regardless.