Rihanna Wears Sassy Snake Print Coat To Dinner In Los Angeles Amid ASAP Rocky's Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 616 Views
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky aren't letting the rapper's legal issues get in the way of their good time.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial continues, but fortunately, he and Rihanna haven't let it get in the way of their lives. Recently, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, celebrating the birthday of RiRi's cousin in style. The songstress stunned in a long oversized snakeskin jacket as she showed up to Nobu last night, which she paired with a few simple accessories. She was spotted leaving the building with Rocky later in the evening, likely wrapping the meal up early to prepare for court this morning.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. This isn't the first time Rihanna and Rocky have been seen living life as usual amid the rapper's legal issues, however. Last week, they were also photographed grabbing dinner in Los Angeles after a long day of legal proceedings.

Why Is ASAP Rocky On Trial?
Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions 2023 with performances from Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify with star-studded performances with Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Disclosure during Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

Rihanna was also swarmed by reporters while walking out of court earlier this month. One of them asked her how she was doing amid all of this, prompting a straightforward response. “I’m good, thank you," she said simply. She didn't provide supporters with any more insight than that. They're glad to hear that she's holding up well regardless.

Rocky is on trial for allegedly shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021. Rocky's legal team insists that he had a prop gun the night of the alleged shooting that was incapable of firing real bullets. The performer is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, he could spend up to 24 years behing bars for his alleged crimes.

