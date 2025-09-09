A$AP Relli will represent himself in his defamation lawsuit against A$AP Rocky after spending over $500,000 on attorneys' fees in his previous criminal case against the rapper. He explained his decision to Los Angeles County Judge Randolph M. Hammock in the courtroom on Monday. “I’ve already invested over $500,000. I paid [my prior law firm] Sheppard Mullin, and they left me at the last minute. So now, I’m stuck on my own. I’m just fighting for my rights here," he told the court.

Hammock warned Relli that if his case is dismissed on the grounds of free speech protections, he could owe Rocky $50,000 to cover payments to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina. “I would urge you to contact the other side and see if a deal can be made,” the judge said, according to Rolling Stone. “Maybe in exchange for dismissing the lawsuit, they’ll drop their claim for fees. … Maybe it’s time to cut your losses.” He further warned: “I’m not talking chump change here. It would be tens of thousands, easily."

From there, Hammock also brought up Rocky’s pending anti-SLAPP motion. The statute helps defendants quickly shut down allegedly frivolous lawsuits seeking to prohibit their speech on matters of public concern. Hammock noted that Rocky and Tacopina could still seek fees even if the case is dismissed immediately. “Mr. Ephron, listen to me carefully, OK? This is a very, highly technical motion. It has to do with the First Amendment,” he further said. “They have to [show] this is a matter of public interest. They probably will show that. I’m pretty sure they will. I think your case has gotten some press, okay? And I know that Mr. Mayers was recently acquitted. … Maybe you can reflect upon this case and what you want to do.”

Relli's defamation lawsuit comes after a jury found Rocky not guilty of shooting him during a dispute in Los Angeles in 2021. He had been facing two firearm assault charges stemming from the altercation. Relli and Rocky will return to the courtroom on October 23 for a hearing on the anti-SLAPP motion in the defamation case.

