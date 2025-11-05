Spotify Fires Back At Payola Allegations Over Its Discovery Mode

Spotify Hosts a "Now Playing" Creator Day at its Los Angeles Campus
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Gustav Söderström, Co-President, CPO &amp; CTO, Spotify, speaks onstage during the "Now Playing" Creator Day hosted by Spotify at its Los Angeles Campus on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)
Spotify is also facing another lawsuit accusing the company of turning "blind eye” to “mass-scale fraudulent streaming.”

Spotify has addressed a new class-action lawsuit the company is facing, which accuses it of creating a “modern form of payola” through its Discovery Mode. The feature provides an opportunity for artists and labels to boost discoverability on the platform in exchange for accepting reduced royalties. The plaintiffs in the case allege that this works as a “deceptive pay-for-play” program.

In a statement caught by AllHipHop, Spotify denied the allegations. “The allegations in this complaint are nonsense,” the company said. “Not only do they misrepresent what Discovery Mode is and how it works, but they are riddled with misunderstandings and inaccuracies.”

They further explained: “Discovery Mode is a feature artists can use to flag priority tracks for algorithmic consideration in limited contexts: Radio, Autoplay, and certain Mixes. It doesn’t buy plays, it doesn’t affect editorial playlists, and it’s clearly disclosed in the app and on our website.”

“The complaint even gets basic facts wrong. Discovery Mode isn’t used in all algorithmic playlists, or even Discover Weekly or DJ, as it claims,” the company added. “It’s also wrong to suggest Discovery Mode only supports major label artists. In fact, it’s been widely embraced by the independent music community, many of whom have praised the program publicly.”

Spotify Lawsuit
Spotify Celebrates Chance The Rapper's Big Day With Performance
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 25: Spotify celebrates Chance. The Rapper's Big Day during a performance at Garfield Park Conservatory on July 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Spotify)

The lawsuit regarding Spotify's Discovery Mode isn't the only legal trouble the company is facing. Another class action lawsuit filed against Spotify, earlier this week, alleges that it turned a "blind eye” to “mass-scale fraudulent streaming.”

In a statement obtained by Complex, the company also denied the allegations in that lawsuit. “We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming. We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties," the statement reads.

