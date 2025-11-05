Spotify Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit, This Time Alleging "Modern Payola"

Spotify Lawsuit Payola Music News
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: A view of the venue during Casa Spotify Miami at The Wynwood Marketplace on November 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Spotify)
Earlier this week, Spotify was sued for allegedly turning a blind eye to streaming fraud, which the company denies.

Earlier this week, Spotify was hit with a class action lawsuit. The suit alleges that the platform has been “all too happy to turn a blind eye" to streaming fraud. While Drake is not named as a defendant, he is the only artist named in the lawsuit.

Rapper RBX, AKA Eric Dwayne Collins, alleges that “between January 2022 and September 2025, a substantial, non-trivial percentage of Drake’s ~37,000,000,000 streams on Spotify during that timeframe were inauthentic and appeared to be the work of a sprawling network of Bot Accounts.”

A Spotify spokesperson later issued a statement, insisting that the company does not benefit from streaming fraud.

“We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming,” the spokesperson said in part. “We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties."

Spotify Lawsuit
Spotify Celebrates Puerto Rican Artists During Premios Tu Musica Urbano At Casa Spotify
A view inside Premios Tu Musica Urbano at Casa Spotify at Perla at La Concha Resort on June 22, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spotify)

It looks like this isn't the only legal trouble Spotify is having these days, however. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that the company was hit with yet another class action lawsuit yesterday (November 4).

The lawsuit was brought by New York subscriber Genevieve Capolongo and alleges that Spotify has committed "modern payola." More specifically, she alleges that the platform deceives its users by selling visibility on its playlists.

“Spotify exploits that trust by marketing itself as a platform that offers organic music recommendations," the lawsuit alleges. "Only to secretly sell those recommendations to the highest bidder."

“Despite knowing that Spotify’s representations about personalization were false, [Capolongo] continues to suffer ongoing harm each time she uses the platform," the lawsuit also alleges. "She still cannot discern which songs are recommended for legitimate editorial or personalized reasons and which are promoted due to undisclosed commercial arrangements. As a result, [Capolongo] remains deprived of the ability to make informed choices about the music she listens to and pays for, and she continues to be exposed to Spotify’s deceptive conduct on a recurring basis."

At the time of writing, Spotify has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

