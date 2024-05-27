DaBaby Hilariously Recreates Boosie Badazz's Iconic Fishing Photo

DaBaby affectionately recreated Boosie Badazz's now-iconic fishing photo on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. In the post, he posed with several fish while holding up a notebook with “7” written on it. The original picture was seemingly reference to Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic 100-point game photo. Boosie had claimed to have caught 126 fish.

DaBaby's picture comes after he shared a video of himself fishing earlier in the week. In the comments section of that post, fans made tons of jokes about the situation. "The one thing DaBaby gonna do is enjoy his life outside of the music industry," one user wrote. Another suggested he and Boosie go on a fishing trip with one another. "Dababy and Boosie need to go on a fishing trip together lol," they wrote.

DaBaby Performs In New Jersey

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: DaBaby performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

After his original post, Boosie wrote back to the fans that had jokes for him: “STOP PLAYIN WITH A FISHATERIAN my fishin videos will be on BOOSIEUNCUT MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL TODAY SUBSCRIBE NOW." In a second video post, he added: “Woke up a lot of people in they feelings about me catching fish. Don’t get mad at me! Rest of the year, all fishing season, all I’m eating is fish. I’m a fishaterian. God told you he gon’ put hooks in they jaws!” Check out the clips of DaBaby and Boosie fishing below.

DaBaby Recreates Boosie's Post

In other Boosie news, he recently went on a rant on social media to proclaim that America is currently the "brokest" he's ever seen it. He cited companies having mass layoffs and filing for bankruptcy. As for DaBaby, he made headlines last week for freestyling over Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us.” Be on the lookout for further updates on DaBaby and Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

