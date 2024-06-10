DaBaby Doesn't Care About The Backlash To Ignoring His Kids' Birthdays On Social Media

DaBaby had some hilariously dismissive messages to fans angry at him, and this situation is admittedly a pretty overblown one.

DaBaby often pops out with some pretty interesting social media content, including a recent recreation of a now-iconic Boosie Badazz fishing pic. However, one particular fan went viral for suggesting that he does a lot for his friends and for himself online, but not his children. "DaBaby will post his homies birthdays but not his kids [crying emojis]," they tweeted. "My kids don't have Instagram, w***e [crying-laughing emoji]," the North Carolina MC responded along with a confused GIF. "F**k do ppl be talking about? [crying-laughing emoji]," he added. In addition, Baby replied to a fan who pointed out that he probably just didn't share a personal moment online, which is totally fine, with this message for the original hater: "Damn fool [facepalm emoji]."

Furthermore, this is far from DaBaby's only notable dispute online this year. He recently claimed that a well-known rapper tried to start fake beef with him, which had a lot of fans then accusing Joyner Lucas of being the culprit because fans thought he lined up with his description. Joyner denied this outright, and so the mystery of what this fabricated battle could've looked like will probably remain for years to come. Unless they actually get to barring up, which would be pretty interesting.

DaBaby Claps Back At Fan Questioning His Online Posts About His Kids (Or Lack Thereof)

In fact, we know that DaBaby is, at the very least, comfortable with the pace and aesthetics of rap beef, which is currently dominated by the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. He spit a wild freestyle over Kendrick's "Not Like Us" recently, which has his fans holding on to his strong deliveries and emphatic energy. Maybe this is the same energy that the "BOP" spitter should have for online trolls, but that would probably cause more problems than solutions down the road. Whether or not a hypothetical beef is fake or not, there's a good chance that he would absolutely impress in the ring.

Elsewhere, though, DaBaby is trying to postpone his alleged assault trial due to his lawyer's health complications. We haven't really gotten many updates on this case since this late April development, so we'll see if there's an answer soon. Regardless, he's probably got some more big plans in store for 2024, so we'll wait patiently to see what he chooses to release on wax or post online. If your moral and family criteria includes birthday tributes on the 'Gram, you're in for a rude awakening one of these days.