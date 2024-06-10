DaBaby Doesn't Care About The Backlash To Ignoring His Kids' Birthdays On Social Media

BYGabriel Bras Nevares580 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 5: DaBaby speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
DaBaby had some hilariously dismissive messages to fans angry at him, and this situation is admittedly a pretty overblown one.

DaBaby often pops out with some pretty interesting social media content, including a recent recreation of a now-iconic Boosie Badazz fishing pic. However, one particular fan went viral for suggesting that he does a lot for his friends and for himself online, but not his children. "DaBaby will post his homies birthdays but not his kids [crying emojis]," they tweeted. "My kids don't have Instagram, w***e [crying-laughing emoji]," the North Carolina MC responded along with a confused GIF. "F**k do ppl be talking about? [crying-laughing emoji]," he added. In addition, Baby replied to a fan who pointed out that he probably just didn't share a personal moment online, which is totally fine, with this message for the original hater: "Damn fool [facepalm emoji]."

Furthermore, this is far from DaBaby's only notable dispute online this year. He recently claimed that a well-known rapper tried to start fake beef with him, which had a lot of fans then accusing Joyner Lucas of being the culprit because fans thought he lined up with his description. Joyner denied this outright, and so the mystery of what this fabricated battle could've looked like will probably remain for years to come. Unless they actually get to barring up, which would be pretty interesting.

Read More: DaBaby Walks Off The Set Of A YouTube Video In Newly Emerged Footage

DaBaby Claps Back At Fan Questioning His Online Posts About His Kids (Or Lack Thereof)

In fact, we know that DaBaby is, at the very least, comfortable with the pace and aesthetics of rap beef, which is currently dominated by the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. He spit a wild freestyle over Kendrick's "Not Like Us" recently, which has his fans holding on to his strong deliveries and emphatic energy. Maybe this is the same energy that the "BOP" spitter should have for online trolls, but that would probably cause more problems than solutions down the road. Whether or not a hypothetical beef is fake or not, there's a good chance that he would absolutely impress in the ring.

Elsewhere, though, DaBaby is trying to postpone his alleged assault trial due to his lawyer's health complications. We haven't really gotten many updates on this case since this late April development, so we'll see if there's an answer soon. Regardless, he's probably got some more big plans in store for 2024, so we'll wait patiently to see what he chooses to release on wax or post online. If your moral and family criteria includes birthday tributes on the 'Gram, you're in for a rude awakening one of these days.

Read More: DaBaby Gives A Surprise Performance For Charlotte High School

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicJoyner Lucas Denies Asking DaBaby To Start Fake Rap Beef2.4K
DaBaby At Drai's Nightclub For Pro Bowl Weekend In Las VegasMusicDaBaby Channels Kendrick Lamar On New “Not Like Us” Freestyle5.3K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicDaBaby Claims A Well Known Rapper Tried To Start Fake Beef With Him3.0K
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicDaBaby Fan Gropes His Genitals At Gas Station, He Responds To Uproar4.9K