DaBaby Walks Off The Set Of A YouTube Video In Newly Emerged Footage

Fans in the comments defended his actions almost unanimously.

BY Lavender Alexandria
iHeart Powerhouse 105.1

Earlier today, footage hit the internet of DaBaby walking out of a planned YouTube video shoot. He was collaborating with YouTuber Michael Wright for his 20v1 series. A few rappers have already stopped by the show to talk to some of the 20 girls selected to participate and it's spawned a few viral moments in recent months. But the "Suge" rappers episode didn't seem to go quite as smoothly as a newly leaked video reveals.

In the footage, one particular woman is clearly making the rapper uncomfortable. She asks him a particularly NSFW question that he has no desire to respond to and when she refuses to let up he claims he's being verbally harassed. The situation escalates with no intervention of any kind until he eventually walks off set and attempts to get that portion of the video deleted. In the comments, fans largely take DaBaby's side and agree that it was the job of the production to do something as soon as they saw he was uncomfortable. Check out the video and fan reactions to it below.

Fans Defend DaBaby Walking Off Set

The top comments on the post nearly all take DaBaby's side. "No lie, Baby kept his cool and tried to move forward . They let it drag . Good shi on his part" a top comment reads. "He was the special guest, they should’ve made that girl leave as soon as they saw he was uncomfortable" another agrees.

DaBaby dropped a pair of freestyles earlier this week that proves his work ethic is unmatched. He's frequently tried his hand at the instrumentals behind some of the biggest rap hits of the day. That was the case when he released freestyles over "Like That" and "Get It Sexyy" in quick succession. What do you think of DaBaby walking off set of a YouTube video shoot after a woman clearly makes him uncomfortable? Do you think the production should have moved on to a different contestant when the situation started? Let us know in the comment section below.

