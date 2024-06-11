DaBaby Surprises A Kid Washing Car Windows With An Unexpected Pay Day

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Backstage
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: DaBaby attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
He gave the kid $100 and told him to take the day off.

DaBaby has always been a bit of a controversial rapper. He's gotten himself in trouble for statements he's made during shows. Most notably, he made comments that were seen as homophobic by many and his response was seen as pretty underwhelming. He also has a history of trouble with the law dating back to before he ever broke through musically that has followed him consistently throughout his career. But he's also shown his generous side multiple times.

Most recently, the "SUGE" rapper shared a video of himself surprising a kid washing car windows in Atlanta. In the video he recorded he's getting his car windows washed by a kid working on the side of the road. He compliments the boy's hustle and asks him how much he charges. The kid responds that its $5, but instead DaBaby gives him $100 and tells him to take the rest of the day off. Check out the surprisingly wholesome interaction in the video the rapper shared below.

DaBaby's Wholesome Roadside Interaction

Since his last two studio albums dropped back in 2022, DaBaby has tried his hand at freestyling over various hit songs from other rap artists. Most recently, he tried his hand at Kendrick Lamar's smash-hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us" back in May. That came just a few weeks after he released three new songs from his upcoming album. They came on the GHETTO SUPERSTARS: (THE INTRO) teaser. He hasn't shared much information with fans on when they can expect a new album or what it might sound like. But he has confirmed that he has new material in the works. Fans are still hoping to hear it at some point this year.

What do you think of DaBaby giving a kid $100 and telling him to take the rest of the day off from washing car windows? Are you looking forward to the rapper's first new project since 2022, whenever it drops? Let us know in the comment section below.

