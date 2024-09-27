DaBaby Reaches Settlement In Sucker Punch Lawsuit

USC v Colorado
BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk DaBaby looks on while attending a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
DaBaby has been dealing with this situation since 2020.

DaBaby can finally put his 2020 scuffle to rest, as he officially settled a lawsuit against him according to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ on Friday (September 27). For those unaware, homeowner Gary Pagar sued him due to a 2020 incident at a music video shoot at Pagar's house for the Stunna 4 Vegas track "Play You Lay." What happened was that the rapper allegedly "sucker-punched" Pagar after he complained about music video shoot regulations, eventually bringing about this civil case. Both parties reached a global settlement on all claims and asked the courts to remove future conference dates in order to sign the settlement into existence.

What's more is that DaBaby has a pretty good excuse to celebrate this settlement, as he just dropped his first project in two years. HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? is a pretty ambitious question for a record of this nature, and as you'd expect, it's filled with his typical style and some more fiery verses. We wonder whether the Charlotte MC has more plans for 2024 as far as career moves or extracurriculars. After all, he's in a place where he can pretty much do as he pleases.

DaBaby at iHeart Powerhouse 105.1

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 28: DaBaby performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Elsewhere, DaBaby is making headlines for his brash, prompt, and savage reactions to the whole Diddy scandal. Specifically, he pulled a master troll move for one of his upcoming music videos, which is ironic considering the lawsuit that he just settled. Nevertheless, Baby bought a whole bunch of baby oil for the visual, referencing the alleged hundreds of bottles of the substance that federal officials found while raiding Sean Combs' Miami and Los Angeles properties. He still hasn't lost that provocative and jester-like tone, has he?

Meanwhile, DaBaby continues to be confrontational in his music, not just in his social media antics or extracurricular antics. He seemingly launched a diss track against his ex DaniLeigh's brother over the relative's lawsuit against him. Maybe 2025 will hold less of these courtroom developments in the 32-year-old's life and career. But one thing's for sure: he will respond scathingly whether it's a trial motion or an Internet jab.

