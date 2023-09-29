Who Is Maya Benberry? Travis Kelce’s Ex Stirring The Taylor Swift Pot

The NFL season is back but surprisingly, Travis Kelce’s performance with the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t what’s making headlines. His on-field heroics have been praised in the league. However, it’s his supposed relationship with Taylor Swift that has caused a stir online. Not just among the Swifties, who’ve played a role in selling his jerseys, but his ex, as well. The pop sensation was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, witnessing the Chiefs' triumphant 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. Post-game, she left the stadium in the company of her newfound love interest, Travis Kelce.

In the midst of it all, a voice from Kelce’s past has chimed in on the budding romance between the Chiefs star and the internationally-renowned star. His ex-girlfriend, Maya Benberry, alleged that he was unfaithful during their time together. Not only that, but she used this experience to publicly warn his latest love interest about what she might be getting into. Speaking to Daily Mail, Benberry declared, “Once a cheater, always a cheater.” But, who is Maya Benberry?

Maya Benberry: A Reality TV Star & More

The 31-year-old hails from Kentucky and initially gained national recognition during her stint on Catching Kelce, a reality TV show on E! that followed Kelce’s quest for love. Ultimately, Benberry came out the victor among 50 contestants – each from different states on a similar mission to win Kelce’s heart. In addition to Catching Kelce, she also appeared on Ex On The Beach.

But, beyond reality television, she established herself as a force in the professional world. She’s a life coach who considers herself an expert in marketing and brand consulting. Evidently, this proves true as her Instagram account boasts 156K followers, with another 11K on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A Brief Romance & Accusations Of Infidelity

Things were rosy between the couple after Travis Kelce chose Maya Benberry for the finale of Catching Kelce. Their relationship lasted for several months but not without its hiccups. Benberry and Kelce eventually called it quits while the former began dishing out accusations online. Maya publicly accused Kelce of being unfaithful to her, especially when he embarked on his next relationship with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole. Maya's allegations were initially made through now-deleted tweets where she expressed her dismay at discovering Kelce's new relationship via social media.

"When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6," she wrote online. The tweet suggested that he had already begun a new relationship while the two were still dating. Still, Kelce remained tight-lipped regarding these claims. Although His relationship with Kayla Nicole saw its ups and downs between 2017 and 2022, he never addressed the public allegations made by Maya.

Maya Benberry Warns Taylor Swift

With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance now in the spotlight, Maya Benberry couldn't help but offer a piece of advice based on her own experience. "Once a cheater always a cheater," she said while expressing her wishes for Taylor's happiness and advising her to be cautious. "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her,” she added.

Unfortunately, in the midst of these claims, fans noticed she liked a comment describing Taylor as a 5." Ultimately, this has landed her in hot water with the Swifties, who’ve undoubtedly established themselves as an aggressive bunch. She recently said that she faced a number of death threats from Swift’s fanbase as a result of speaking out against Kelce while walking back on any negative comments towards the singer.

In Conclusion

Maya Benberry’s gone on to star in other reality TV shows after she and Kelce broke up, but these days, she’s making it seem as though the relationship marked a high point in her life. Regardless, Benberry evidently has a lot going for her outside of her failed relationship with the NFL star. A model and entrepreneur, we imagine she’ll continue to thrive once the hype surrounding the Kelce/Swift rumors dies down. For now, she continues to face the backlash from the Swifties as she warns the pop star about what she might be getting into.