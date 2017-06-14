billboard magazine
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And OthersThis would be one epic collab. By Zachary Horvath
- RandomBillboard Employees Vandalize Website After Getting Laid OffBillboard and The Hollywood Reporter laid off a ton of their staff including their whole IT crew due to coronavirus, leading the former employees to seek vengeance.By Lynn S.
- MusicCity Girls Talk Drug-Dealing Daddies, Boosting Days & Trick Daddy Pool PartiesFor the latest cover of "Billboard," City Girls members JT and Yung Miami detail the highs and lows in their journey to the top of the charts.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicAnderson .Paak Credits Fatherhood With Keeping Him AliveAnderson .Paak is the genuine article.By Devin Ch
- MusicDemi Lovato Says A "Complete Bitch" Made Her Attend An AA MeetingDemi Lovato blames an unnamed woman for her urge to drink. By Chantilly Post
- MusicApple Music's Jimmy Iovine, Larry Jackson & Zane Lowe Cover Billboard MagazineThe brains behind Apple Music share some inside stories.By Matt F
- MusicKendrick Lamar On GKMC: "We Did Good Kid About Three, Four Times"Kendrick Lamar & Top Dawg are Hip Hop's Power Players in Billboard Magazine's new issue. By Aron A.
- LifeDJ Khaled Rocked Jordans, $300K Watch For Billboard Cover ShootDJ Khaled wears his style well.By Matt F