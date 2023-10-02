Metro Boomin And 21 Savage Perfectly Flipped A Classic With “Many Men” On “SAVAGE MODE II”

You will be searching for a long time if you think there is someone having a better producing run than Metro Boomin. His fingerprints and artistic genius have been all over a ton of standout projects. From Without Warning, NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, to HEROES & VILLAINS, he has been purely dominant. Another album you have to throw in there is SAVAGE MODE II. The long-awaited sequel to his and 21 Savage's Savage Mode back in 2016, delivered on all fronts. From the songwriting, features, and of course, the soundscapes, it was certainly a step up from an already solid tape.

There are plenty of quality tracks on this collaboration release. You have the versatile jam "Rich N**** S***." Cuts like "Runnin," "Glock In My Lap," and "Slidin," are all very familiar but sinister. One of those tracks you can throw into that mold is "Many Men." To celebrate the three-year anniversary of this trap masterpiece, we take a look back on how well put together this song was.

Relisten To "Many Men" From SAVAGE MODE II By Metro Boomin And 21 Savage

The title may ring a bell. That is because it references 50 Cent's classic "Many Men (Wish Death)" from his debut Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. The haunting woodwind elements and 50's lyrics on the back end add so much character and pay a nice homage to that track. This is easily one of Metro's best beats on the project and even ranks high all time too. 21 Savage also does right by rapping about similar topics that appear in the original. Hopefully, these two can work together one more time on a full project soon.

