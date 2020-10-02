Savage Mode II
- SongsMetro Boomin And 21 Savage Perfectly Flipped A Classic With "Many Men" On "SAVAGE MODE II"Is this the best track off of "SAVAGE MODE II?"By Zachary Horvath
- Original ContentJoint Projects That Changed Hip-HopHip-hop joint albums are quite common these days and each one showcases at least two artists in multiple ways.By Paul Barnes
- SongsCelebrate 2 Years Of "Savage Mode II" With "Rich N*gga Shit""This world's all about money and p*ssy."By Hayley Hynes
- Music21 Savage Alludes To New Music In His Latest Tweet21 Savage hinted at new music after Billboard tweeted a list of artists with the most entries on the Hot 100 in 2022. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicYoung Thug Gets A Slaughter Gang Tattoo; 21 Savage ApprovesThe pair have collaborated multiple times in the past.By EJ Panaligan
- Music Videos21 Savage & Metro Boomin Share "Brand New Draco" Music VideoDJ Khaled, Bow Wow and Shaq make cameos in 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Brand New Draco" music video. By Aron A.
- Music Videos21 Savage & Metro Boomin Team Up For "Glock In My Lap" Music Video21 Savage and Metro Boomin deliver eerie neo-noir-inspired visuals for "Glock In My Lap."By Aron A.
- News21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II" Gets Chopped & Screwed21 Savage and Metro Boomin's chart-topping new album "Savage Mode II" gets the "Chopped and Screwed" treatment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Paul Teases Chopped & Screwed Version Of Savage Mode II Dropping At MidnightThe ChopNotSlop rendition of "Savage Mode 2" arrive tonight courtesy of OG Ron C. By Dre D.
- Numbers21 Savage & Metro Boomin Dominate Billboard Hot 10021 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II" has completely taken over the Billboard charts with an impressive 13 placements. By Mitch Findlay
- Reviews21 Savage & Metro Boomin "Savage Mode 2" Review"Savage Mode II" is a glorious expansion of the undeniable chemistry that Metro Boomin & 21 Savage introduced four years ago, further cementing their status in the pantheon of rapper-producer duos. By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Drop New 24-Hour "Savage Mode II" MerchWith the first batch of "Savage Mode II" merch sold out, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage have shared a new 24-hour merch line. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMorgan Freeman Reveals How He Got On 21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode 2"Morgan Freeman revealed how he connected with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to do the skits on "Savage Mode 2." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSZA Reacts To Drake's Claim On "Savage Mode II" That They Used To DateSZA says she and Drake did date, but he got the year wrong on "Mr. Right Now."By Cole Blake
- Original Content21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II": The Darkest BeatsHere are the darkest bangers to be found on Metro Boomin and 21 Savage's brand new album "Savage Mode II."By Mitch Findlay
- News21 Savage & Metro Boomin Deliver Darkness In Style On "Glock In My Lap"Metro Boomin and 21 Savage deliver an absolutely sinister banger with "Glock In My Lap." By Mitch Findlay