Drake Was The Second Best Selling Artist Of 2023 In The US

Drake's commercial success isn't even surprising to most people anymore. He's racked up nearly unrivaled success across streaming platforms and various Billboard charts. For more than a decade now he's been one of the biggest stars in music. So it's no surprise that in 2023 he was one of the most-listened to artists in almost every country in the world. That included the US where he dropped a number one album on the Billboard 200 with For All The Dogs. That album included numerous smash hit singles like "Slime You Out," "First Person Shooter," "Rich Baby Daddy," and "IDGAF."

When all of the numbers were tallied up Drake turned up as the second best-selling artist in the US in 2023. He totaled an astounding 10 million total units across streaming, radio, and album purchases. Unsurprisingly, he's second to the other biggest star in music Taylor Swift. Elsewhere on the list is Doja Cat who turned up as the best-selling female rapper of 2023. Check out the reactions various fans had to Drizzy's 2023 sales totals below.

Drake Tops 10 Million Total Album Sales

In recent weeks, Drake has been dealing with a strange beef with Yasiin Bey, former known as Mos Def. During a podcast appearance Bey was asked about Drizzy's music. He responded claiming that the music he makes is closer to pop than rap. It started quite a firestorm online as fans debated the merit of pop rap. Some other artists like NLE Choppa and Common came to his defense in the wake of the comments.

Eventually Drake himself responded. First he shared an interview snippet of Method Man talking about how hip-hop is for the culture. Then he followed up with a more direct attack calling Bey a "crackhead." Fan backlash against Bey got even more intense after a video of him performing at Paris Fashion Week made the rounds online. What do you think of Drake being the second best selling artist of 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

