Most Iconic Hip-Hop Tours Of 2023

Fans saw quite a few impressive hip-hop tours in 2023. Many of them coincided with the biggest releases of the year, some in celebration of major career milestones, and others serving as signifiers of artists' new creative pursuits. As live music continues to pick back up following years of postponements and cancellations related to the pandemic, artists have kicked things into high gear, seemingly making up for the lost time.

Supporters have gotten the chance to catch beloved legacy acts, artists new to the mainstream embarking on their first-ever large-scale tours, and irrefutably skilled performers honed in more than ever this year, proving that live music is back in a big way. Check out some of the most iconic tours of 2023 below.

Beyonce - The RENAISSANCE Tour

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

In May, Beyonce embarked on her anxiously awaited RENAISSANCE world tour in Europe, setting off on the North American leg in July. The Texas native went about as big as one could go, enlisting the help of a massive flying "disco horse" as well as other extravagant props, and leaning into the tour's silver theme with her intricate costumes. The hive followed suit, coming through with similarly elaborate looks in line with the essence of the tour. Beyonce's nearly three-hour sets spanned almost the entirety of her discography, packing in plenty of fun crowd-pleasers and unapologetic anthems.

Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy also adorably joined her onstage as a dancer throughout the majority of the tour, the cherry on top for dedicated Bey fans. After closing the tour in October, Beyonce immediately got to work on her corresponding concert film and documentary. It arrived in theaters on December 1, expectedly taking over the box office. It saw the largest opening for the first weekend of December in two decades, bringing in $21 million.

Drake & 21 Savage - The It's All A Blur Tour

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In July, Drake and 21 Savage kicked off the It's All A Blur tour in support of their 2022 collaborative LP, Her Loss. They have since made their way across North America, performing in over 20 cities. Up until October, 21 Savage was unable to join the Toronto native for the tour's Canadian stops due to immigration issues. He later secured his green card, as revealed in Drake's track "8AM In Charlotte," leading to speculation that he'd appear at the tour's final scheduled dates in Toronto. Fans were left disappointed when night one came and went, with no sign of 21 Savage.

Rumors swirled that 21 Savage wouldn't appear in Toronto at all, but luckily, he was able to perform on night two. Drake has since announced another leg of the tour alongside J. Cole, Big as The What?. while 21 Savage went on to perform across Europe, making the most of his new immigration status. This tour was Drake's first in five years and featured plenty of special guests, giveaways, and more. It also coincided with the rollout of his eagerly-anticipated album For All The Dogs, making for some seriously charged crowds.

The Weeknd - The After Hours Til Dawn Tour

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye performs at Wembley Stadium on August 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for ABA)

The Weeknd set off on his After Hours Till Dawn tour in the summer of 2022 and has been making his way around the world ever since. After wrapping up his scheduled North American dates, he embarked on the European and Latin American leg of the tour in 2023. Heading into the new year, he'll make stops around Oceania.

The performer has broken various records so far, hitting several memorable milestones throughout his trek across Europe. He broke London Stadium's attendance record, drawing in a staggering 80,000 fans. The tour later secured the title of the highest-grossing tour for a Black artist in European history. So far, fans have seen The Weeknd perform hits from 2020's After Hours, 2022's Dawn FM, and more. Striking visuals, unforgettable costumes, pyrotechnics and more have made the tour one to remember, cementing its place as one of the most memorable of the year.

Travis Scott - The Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott performs during Travis Scott Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Following the release of UTOPIA, Travis Scott performed at the iconic Circus Maximus stadium in Rome. This followed the cancellation of his previously scheduled performance at the Pyramids of Giza. The show was a spectacle and even saw a surprise appearance from Kanye West. Shortly after, he announced his Circus Maximus tour in support of the album.

He kicked off the tour, which will see him stop in over 30 cities around the U.S. and Canada, in October. After taking over the charts with Utopia and with no doubts that the hitmaker would go all out, tickets for the trek went fast. Boasting elaborate stage design, pyrotechnics, and setlists comprised of an abundance of fan favorites, his performances have been a sight to see. After watching supporters clamor to get their hands on tickets, Travis Scott announced additional dates in November that run into next year.

50 Cent - The Final Lap Tour

Rapper 50 Cent (C) performs onstage during "The Final Lap" tour at Climate Pledge Arena on September 07, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

In May, 50 Cent announced that he'd be taking a major trek across North America and Europe in honor of the 20th anniversary of his 2003 album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Marketed as the performer's last all-in tour, as 50 Cent plans to adjust his focus to his other business endeavors, fans knew they were in for something big. Consequently, tickets have been selling like wildfire, with 840K purchased only a week after sales began. The hitmaker's been joined by Busta Rhymes at all stops, and Jeremih for North American dates.

Audiences have been hyped at all of these shows, and understandably so. The 48-year-old has been giving his Final Lap his all, performing his classics and bringing out countless high-profile special guests. So far, fans have been surprised with the likes of Eminem, Nas, Fat Joe, and more. Fif's currently on the international leg of the tour, which will run into 2024.

Doja Cat - The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Doja Cat embarked on the Scarlet tour on Halloween this year after unleashing her fourth studio album. Scarlet arrived alongside plenty of eye-catching and spooky visuals, indicating that supporters were in for quite a show when she set off on tour. It's safe to say they haven't been disappointed. The hitmaker has come through with plenty of dancing, fun and intricate costumes, and more.

Her setlists have included plenty of chart-topping Scarlet tracks, along with early hits, and even some covers. While performances from Doja have been exciting enough, she's also been joined by Grammy nominee Ice Spice throughout the tour. The 23-year-old has gotten similarly comfortable in the charts over the past year or so, and has plenty of fun fan-favorite tracks, making for an entertaining show all around.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour

Singer Ms. Lauryn Hill performs onstage with The Fugees at Crypto.com Arena on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Back in August, Lauryn Hill announced that she'd be embarking on a tour across the U.S. and Canada in honor of the 25th anniversary of her 1998 LP, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Joining the New Jersey native would be none other than her Fugees groupmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. The news followed a mini-reunion that fans saw earlier in the year at the 2023 Roots Picnic. At the time, they were told to "stay tuned," and were not left disappointed.

So far, audiences have seen the hitmaker perform classics from her Grammy-winning debut, as well as fan favorite Fugees hits. After setting off in September, however, Hill unfortunately had to postpone the remainder of the tour. Only a couple of months in, she revealed that she had “been battling serious vocal strain." She's now taking time off to rest her vocal cords but promises that the tour will conclude in 2024.

What was your favorite tour of 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH.