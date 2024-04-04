Kamasi Washington & Andre 3000 Create Blissful Harmony On "Dream State"

Kamasi Washington and Andre 3000 have just released a stunning piece of art for the ears. Two masters of sound have come together to release "Dream State." This collaboration makes a lot of sense for both sides, especially for Three Stacks. The Outkast rapper came through with his first-ever solo album, which was all flutes and woodwind instruments being played. New Blue Sun, which was released late last year, was a shocking development for the hip-hop world for multiple reasons.

A lot of people were upset and confused as to why Andre was going in this direction, especially for his first solo effort. Furthermore, he has been in music for over 30 years and has never put out a project on his own. But the results shut up a lot of skeptics and it wound up being a gorgeous and relaxing listen. For all of these reasons, working with a jazz master like Kamasi Washington, makes sense for someone trying to work on honing his skills.

Listen To "Dream State" By Kamasi Washington & Andre 3000

"Dream State," like most of New Blue Sun is a lengthy cut and it spans about eight minutes. It steadily progresses as well, getting more upbeat, while picking up speed in the process. This is the lead single for Kamasi's forthcoming record, Fearless Movement, and it will be out on May 3. You can check out the accompanying music video above.

