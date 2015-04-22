2 live crew
- Music2 Live Crew: Where Are They Now?The Miami rappers were widely known for their very controversial lyrics.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBlack Music Month: Revisiting 2 Live Crew's Controversies2 Live Crew's inability to have their wild verbal lyricism quelled signified a new era of creative expression in hip-hop and music as a whole. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureUncle Luke Calls Out VladTV Over Brother Marquis Interview: "Sucker Sh*t"2 Live Crew's Uncle Luke called out VladTV.By Cole Blake
- HNHH TVAzChike Reveals His Favorite Artists: Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, & MoreAzChike lists Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, and others in his Top 5 favorite artists.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Live Crew Reportedly Faced With Lawsuit After Attempting To Reclaim Their Music Catalogue2 Live Crew’s catalogue was purchased by Lil Joe Records in 1995.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTyga Delivers A Twerk Anthem On "Splash" Ft. Moneybagg YoThe track samples a 2 Live Crew 1986 party classic.By Erika Marie
- MusicUncle Luke Responds To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Snubbing 2 Live CrewUncle Luke called out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for not including 2 Live Crew in the class of 2021.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentParental Advisory: A History Of Sexually Explicit Hip-HopOnce the subject of widespread controversy but now a staple on the Billboard charts, we look at the history of sexually explicit bars and imagery throughout hip-hop.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentA History Of Controversial Artwork In Hip-HopAs J. Cole recently faced allegations of stealing artwork, we take a look at hip-hop's history of controversial album covers and how it breeds success.By Robert Blair
- MusicObama Asked Questlove To Play French Montana's "Pop That" At The White HouseBarack Obama had the White House goin' up.By Aron A.
- Original ContentHip-Hop Olympics Bracket Week 5: "Florida Boy"Is Florida the strongest region in hip-hop history? Draft your own team in our new Bracket Competition!By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Live Crew's Fresh Kid Ice Reportedly Died Of Cirrhosis Of The LiverA Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner has revealed details of the rapper's cause of death.By Trevor Smith
- Music2 Live Crew's Fresh Kid Ice Dead At 53RIP Fresh Kid IceBy Matt F
- EntertainmentA 2 Live Crew Biopic Is In The WorksAnother classic hip-hop act is coming to the big screen.By Matt F
- SocietyUncle Luke Calls Out Republican Party After Donald Trump's Leaked CommentsUncle Luke demands reparations from the Republican Party in the wake of Trump's leaked "grab them by the p*ssy" comments. By Angus Walker
- Original Content#TBT: 2 Live CrewTBT: "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" rap group, 2 Live Crew.By Chris Tart
- Original Content10 Raunchiest Rap Music Videos Of All TimeTreat yourself to a tasteful medley of bouncing butts.By Danny Schwartz