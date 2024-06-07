Coroner Confirms Brother Marquis' Cause Of Death

Rock The Vote's #TBT 25th Anniversary Concert
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 22: Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew performs at Rock The Vote's #TBT 25th Anniversary Concert at The Black Cat on October 22, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images)
Along with the rest of the 2 Live Crew, Brother Marquis was essential in pioneering Miami bass and crafting the hip-hop of today.

2 Live Crew legend Brother Marquis passed away on Monday (June 3) due to a massive heart attack at the age of 58, new reports can confirm. Moreover, this comes specifically from Dantez Robinson, the Chief Deputy Coroner at the Etowah County Coroner's Office in Alabama who made the ruling. According to TMZ, Robinson confirmed that there was no foul play involved in this tragic loss, and no external influence from drugs or otherwise that exacerbated natural causes. Marquis' transcendence into another place shocked hip-hop fans when his Miami bass-pioneering group announced it earlier this week. Of course, tributes quickly came to honor his memory, legacy, and life.

"Mark Ross AKA Brother Marquis of the 2 Live crew has passed away," the simple social media message read. "My Condolence goes out to the Family of Brother Marquis and so many of his Fans from around the World after learning his passing," fellow 2 Live Crew member Uncle Luke expressed online after this news broke. "We took on so many fights for the culture made Great music together something I would never forget.

Brother Marquis Of The 2 Live Crew ("Banned In The USA")

"We'd recently got back together to take on another fight to get back our catalog that was stolen from us," Uncle Luke continued. "We will continue that fight in his name for his Family. The Brother Marquis, that I know would want us to celebrate his life that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. R.I.P My Brother." "Woke up to the news that My homie Brother Marquis of the 2Live Crew has passed away…" Ice-T shared of his "99 Problems" (1993) collaborator. "He was my partner and on the Original 99problems. Sad news.. Too young.. too soon. RIP Homie."

"A HIP HOP ICON!" DJ Premier shared online. "We met back in 1990 and remained cool. Rest In Power to Brother Marquis of the 2 Live Crew. Y’all did it your way from the beginning! Condolences to your family! Salute Uncle Luke, Fresh Kid Ice (R.I.P.) and The great DJ Mr. Mixx." "rest in peace bro. Marquise And china man of 2Live Crew," Flavor Flav mourned in the caption of a picture of him and the late legend.
Rest In Power Brother Marquise.

