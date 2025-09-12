Obie Trice Speaks His Truth On New Single "TBH"

BY Devin Morton 251 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
obi-trice-tbh-stream obi-trice-tbh-stream
Obi Trice has delivered "TBH," his first solo song in years, ahead of what could be the beginning of a new album cycle.

Obie Trice is someone who is not really as active as he once was. Back in the 2000s, he was signed to Shady Records, and projected to be arguably the most successful non-Eminem act to come from that label. It did not pan out quite like that, as Obie was never quite able to recapture the highs from his 2003 debut album, Cheers.

In 2019, he released his most recent album, titled The Fifth. Save for a couple of singles in the interim, Obie's solo musical output essentially ground to a halt after that most recent album. But now, he's back with "TBH." It is not entirely clear if this is the first step in a new album rollout or if he just felt the urge to put something out, but this new one is not too shabby.

The production is a bit dated, which raises questions about when the beat was made, but it is not a bad beat, either. It feels like something right of the 2000s, and almost comes off like a track in need of a feature by someone from that era.

Trice delivers some solid bars as well, with a very focused couple of verses criticizing clickbait and expressing the need for truth out of the media. It's reminiscent of his earlier output, and if this is the beginning of a new album cycle, it may have the potential to be some of his most consistently solid work in a long time. Check out "TBH" below.

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

Obie Trice - "TBH"

Quotable Lyrics:

The greatest that did it, hater admit it
I know you live it when I talk my s**t-it
Trice back to bidness, despite these trifling issues
The media is quite malicious
Their depiction is not even a real picture
Solicitin' fiction just to get to the listener

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 756
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.4K
Comments 0