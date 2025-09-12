Obie Trice Speaks His Truth On New Single "TBH"

Obie Trice is someone who is not really as active as he once was. Back in the 2000s, he was signed to Shady Records, and projected to be arguably the most successful non-Eminem act to come from that label. It did not pan out quite like that, as Obie was never quite able to recapture the highs from his 2003 debut album, Cheers.

In 2019, he released his most recent album, titled The Fifth. Save for a couple of singles in the interim, Obie's solo musical output essentially ground to a halt after that most recent album. But now, he's back with "TBH." It is not entirely clear if this is the first step in a new album rollout or if he just felt the urge to put something out, but this new one is not too shabby.

The production is a bit dated, which raises questions about when the beat was made, but it is not a bad beat, either. It feels like something right of the 2000s, and almost comes off like a track in need of a feature by someone from that era.

Trice delivers some solid bars as well, with a very focused couple of verses criticizing clickbait and expressing the need for truth out of the media. It's reminiscent of his earlier output, and if this is the beginning of a new album cycle, it may have the potential to be some of his most consistently solid work in a long time. Check out "TBH" below.

Obie Trice - "TBH"

Quotable Lyrics: