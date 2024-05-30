Nick Carter Accused Of Assaulting Disabled Woman: Her Allegations Explained

Nick Carter's attorney denied the allegations made in "Fallen Idols: Nick & Aaron Carter."

Backstreet Boys superstar Nick Carter has faced numerous allegations of sexual assault over the years, and these claims are the focal point of the four-part ID docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick & Aaron Carter. This series, inspired by the #MeToo movement, highlights the intersection of fame, power, and privilege with the harrowing experiences of three women. The final episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 28, centers on a disabled woman who alleges that Nick Carter exploited her when she was a teenager. Her courageous fight for justice symbolizes the broader struggle faced by many individuals with disabilities. This docuseries not only delves into these allegations but also explores the tragic trajectory of Nick's younger brother, Aaron Carter.

The Allegations

As Daily Beast reports, Shannon “Shay” Ruth, a 17-year-old Mormon with cerebral palsy and autism, attended a Backstreet Boys concert at Washington State's Tacoma Dome in 2001. After the show, while waiting for autographs, Nick Carter invited her to his tour bus. Shay alleges that once inside, she was given drugged alcohol and then forced to perform oral sex on Carter. She also claims that Nick Carter subjected her to further sexual assault, followed by threats and derogatory insults. These traumatic experiences have left lasting scars on Shay, who is now determined to hold Carter accountable for his actions.

Shay Ruth’s Fight for Justice

In December 2022, Shay Ruth, supported by her lawyer Mark Boskovich, announced a lawsuit against Nick Carter. During a press conference, Boskovich highlighted the grim reality faced by women with disabilities. He cited statistics from Disabilityjustice.org that show 83% of women with disabilities will be sexually assaulted during their lifetimes, with only 3% of those assaults reported. Shay's desire to be a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves, particularly individuals with autism who are non-verbal led to her decision to come forward. Despite maintaining his innocence, Nick Carter faces serious allegations from Shay and other women.

The Impact Of Shay’s Courage

Shay’s brave stance has not only drawn public attention to her case but has also encouraged other alleged victims to step forward. The Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter docuseries documents the ensuing legal battle involving Shay, Melissa Schuman, and Ashley Repp, all of whom have accused Nick Carter of sexual assault. During Shay's emotional appeal at the end of her press conference, she expressed hope that her actions would inspire others. Her case is a pivotal part of the docuseries, which aims to shed light on the abuse of power within the entertainment industry.

Allegations From Melissa Schuman Henschel & Ashley Repp

Melissa Schuman Henschel, a former member of the pop group Dream, accused Nick Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was 18 years old. In her lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, Henschel claims Carter used his fame and power to exploit and sexually assault her at his Santa Monica home. She alleges that Carter forced her to perform and receive oral sex before raping her, despite her repeated refusals.

These allegations were first made public in a 2017 blog post by Henschel, but due to the statute of limitations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not pursue charges at that time. However, after California passed the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act in 2022, Henschel was able to file a lawsuit in April 2023, accusing Carter of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. He has since denied these allegations.

Ashley Repp's allegations against Nick Carter involve two incidents on his boats in Marathon, Florida, in 2003 when she was 15 years old. Repp filed a lawsuit under the initials A.R. in August 2023, claiming Carter provided her with alcohol and engaged in non-consensual sex acts. According to Repp, during the second incident, Carter encouraged three male friends to watch him assaulting her. Repp also alleges that she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from the assault. Her lawsuit accuses Carter of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Carter has denied these allegations in a countersuit filed in January 2024.

Nick Carter's Attorney's Response

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nick Carter’s attorney, Dale Hayes Jr., has vehemently denied the allegations presented in the docuseries Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter. In response to the claims made by Melissa Schuman Henschel, Ashley Repp, and Shannon “Shay” Ruth, Hayes dismissed these accusations as “outrageous” and part of a conspiracy. “These are exactly the same outrageous claims that led us to sue this gang of conspirators,” he told CNN.

He stated that Carter already sued the women for defamation, asserting that their lawsuits lacked merit. Additionally, he alleged that these allegations were part of a coordinated effort to harm Carter’s reputation. Hayes emphasized that these allegations are the same ones that led Carter to file counterclaims against the accusers.

The attorney also highlighted that the legal cases are ongoing and expressed confidence in Carter’s eventual vindication. Hayes pointed to initial court rulings and what he described as overwhelming evidence in Carter’s favor. He believes that these will ultimately prove the falsehood of the accusations and hold the accusers accountable. Despite declining an interview with the filmmakers, Carter has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming that all interactions with the women were consensual and that the allegations are contrary to his character.

Fallen Idols Docuseries