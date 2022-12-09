As Nick Carter mourns the death of his brother, he now faces serious allegations of sexual assault. Last month, Nick’s younger brother Aaron Carter passed away just one month ago, and investigators continue to await toxicology reports. Meanwhile, a 39-year-old woman has sued Nick Carter for an alleged incident that she claims occurred in 2001 on a Backstreet Boys tour bus.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth with cerebral palsy and autism reportedly filed a sexual battery lawsuit against the music icon. She alleges that Carter raped her in Tacoma, Washington, after plying her with alcohol when she was 17 years old.

CNN reports in Ruth’s lawsuit, she states she was “picked out of a line of autograph seekers.” Then, she was invited to spend time with Carter on the tour bus. It was there that she says she was given “VIP juice,” assuming it was “cranberry juice and alcohol.” Ruth says she later learned she was diagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease HPV, or the Human Papillomavirus.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame, and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” she said during a press conference.

In light of the allegations, ABC has canceled their upcoming television special A Very Backstreet Holiday. Additionally, Carter responded to the accusation with denials.

(Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the singer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

This isn’t the first time that Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault. In 2017, singer Melissa Schuman also accused Carter of raping her when she was 15. He denied those allegations, as well. Carter’s late brother also publicly came forward to accuse the Backstreet Boys star of sexually assaulting multiple women. The siblings later reconciled before Aaron’s passing.

[via]