what a time to be alive
- SongsDrake & Future Gave Us An Instant Classic With "Digital Dash""What A Time To Be Alive" is eight years old.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Posts Crazy Throwback With Future On 6th Anniversary Of "What A Time To Be Alive"Drizzy took to IG stories to share a pic from way back when with his "What A Time To Be Alive" counterpart.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDrake & Future Are Back Together In The StudioCould there be a "WATTBA" reunion on "Certified Lover Boy?"By Alex Zidel
- MusicWhat Is Future Getting Ready To Drop?With no shortage of album possibilities in the mix, Future implores fans to "get ready," sparking hype that new music is coming. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDrake & Future Made Big Moves On "Scholarships"Five years ago, Drake and Future connected for "What A Time To Be Alive," which featured the effortless banger "Scholarships."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Reflects On "WATTBA" With Future On 5 Year AnniversaryDrake & Future dropped their surprise collaboration, "What A Time To Be Alive" five years ago today. By Aron A.
- Original ContentFuture & Drake Perfected Menacing Luxury Raps On "Life Is Good"What makes Future and Drake such an interesting duo? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & Virgil Abloh Show Off The Actual Patek Watch From "Life Is Good"Check out the actual Patek watch that's "goin' nuts" and "doing front flips." By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake & Future's Anticipated "Life Is Good" Single Lands Release DateWhat a time to be alive.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake & Future Tease "Life Is Good" Single As "WATTBA2" Hype IncreasesStill a good time to be alive, it would seem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & Future Video Casting Call Has Fans Praying For “WATTBA2”It looks like we’re getting new Drake & Future in 2020.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Vote For Drizzy's Best Song EverDrake fans, it's time to do the impossible. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture & Drake Share BTS Video From "WATTBA" On Album Anniversary"What A Time To Be Alive" was released four years ago.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake & Future Continue To Tease Second Collaborative Project On InstagramThe rappers teased that "What a Time to Be Alive 2" once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake & Future Rumoured To Be Sitting On "What A Time To Be Alive 2"Drake and Future may or may not have prepared a sequel. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Previews New Drake Collaboration On SnapchatDrake and Future big up the Jenner sisters in new snippet. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentDrake Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Six God?How big of a Drake fan are you?By Matt F
- Original ContentIs "Super Slimey" Better Than "What A Time To Be Alive?"Future has made collaborative albums with both Drake and Young Thug, but which one reigns supreme?By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentFuture & Metro Boomin: The Complete DiscographyExplore Future and Metro Boomin's immense and and impressive discography. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture's Self-Titled Album Is Officially PlatinumFuture's received his third platinum plaque for an album.By Aron A.
- Original ContentRanking Drake's Albums From Worst To BestNow that "More Life" hype has died down, let's see how it stacks up to the rest of Drake's albums. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDrake Releases "VIEWS," "IYRTITL" & "WATTBA" On Vinyl + New OVO AppVinyl copies of Drake's last three albums will ship next month, on Drake's birthday. He has also unveiled the new OVO app. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentVote: What's Your Favorite Drake Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz